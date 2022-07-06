Fairfield to host the inaugural Miracle Series

History will be made later this month on Groh Lane in Fairfield.
The Miracle League of the South Hills in the suburbs of Pittsburgh will travel later this month to Fairfield to take on the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League in what’s being dubbed The Miracle Series.
The South Hills team was formed in 2008 by former Cincinnati Reds Sean Casey, a close friend to the late Joe Nuxhall and the Nuxhall family.
“Our relationship with Sean Casey stretches all the way back to Dad’s days as a broadcaster for the Reds,” said Kim Nuxhall, president and board chairman of The Nuxhall Foundation, a legacy foundation for the Ol’ Lefthander and operates projects like the Miracle League fields and scholarship golf outing. “At every pivotal step in our history, Sean has been there to support Dad’s legacy. We’ve dreamt of being able to bring our players together for a celebration of all that’s been accomplished between our organizations, and this is as big as it gets.”
Casey said Greater Cincinnati “has meant so much to me” since being traded to the Reds in 1998. He said partnering with the Nuxhall league “was an easy choice.”
“We can’t wait to provide a Big-League experience for these amazing athletes,” said Casey, “and I’m so grateful for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields for hosting our crew from Pittsburgh.”
Casey’s crew will include nearly 30 players, as well as the athlete’s family and some of the organization’s volunteers for a weekend that centers around the Saturday festivities at the park on Groh Lane.
The Pittsburgh athletes will receive a Fairfield Police escort from their hotel to the field and then welcomed by their Fairfield competitors, fans, and community members. After an opening ceremony and appearances by Casey and Nuxhall, the Fairfield and South Hills players will play in a series of games, starting at 10:30 a.m. July 23.
Local participants will include players of all ages and ability levels from the Great Miami Valley YMCA Youth League and the Therapeutic Recreation for the Disabled Adult League.
Casey said he and his team have been working hard planning this experience, which was meant to give their athletes the same experience as Major League athletes who travel from city to city to compete.
This inaugural Miracle Series is presented by Ameritas, a supporter of The Nuxhall Foundation and The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields over the past decade. This is the 10th anniversary year for The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Field. The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields debuted on July 28, 2012, just a few days after the formal dedication ceremony. Today, more than 200 players participate in programs at the ball fields.
“Generosity is an Ameritas value, and the Miracle Series is a perfect opportunity to support our community,” said Dave Voelker, Ameritas senior vice president of individual operations. “We’re proud to help make this special experience possible for players and their families.”
In addition to the games in Fairfield, players from both organizations will visit the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum and will receive a private tour from Casey. The players will also attend a Cincinnati Reds game at Great American Ball Park. The Reds will host the St. Louis Cardinals that weekend.
The 2023 Miracle Series will be played in Pittsburgh.
“Next year, we plan to give our athletes the same experience by traveling to Sean’s impeccable facility in Greater Pittsburgh,” said Nuxhall. “We can’t think of a better tradition to start, or better people to start it with than with Sean and his team at The Miracle League of the South Hills.”
General admission to The Miracle Series presented by Ameritas is free, and no tickets are required. Members of the community are encouraged to arrive at 9 a.m. on July 23 to prepare for the arrival of the athletes. Games will run throughout the day with the event concluding at 2 p.m. Concessions will be available for cash purchases.
MIRACLE SERIES SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
9 a.m. Miracle Leauge of the South Hills (MLSH) athletes depart their hotel via police escort
9:15 a.m. MLSH athletes arrive at The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields
9:20 a.m. Arrival and Warm-ups
10 a.m. Opening Ceremony and Welcome
10:30 a.m. Miracle Division Game | Advanced Skills Game 1
11:30 a.m. Lunch for athletes, served by Skyline
12:30 p.m. Advanced Skills Game 2
2 p.m. Closing Ceremony and group photo
2:30 p.m. MLSH athletes depart to return to their hotel
