Fiona the hippo tries out to be next Cadbury bunny

She “overcame all odds to become the smallest hippo to ever survive,” read Fiona’s bio on the Cadbury website. “She is now 4 years old and a happy healthy hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo!”

Fiona celebrated her 4th birthday last month at the zoo with her mom, Bibi.

To enter your pet into the Cadbury bunny contest, visit https://bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com/. Entries are due by March 1.