Fitness business opens second Ohio franchise in Centerville

The company’s first Ohio site was opened in Mason, according to its website.

The Centerville studio will also offer the TRX MAPS machine, which is “a revolutionary machine that identifies movement inefficiencies across four critical categories: mobility, activation, posture and symmetry,” according to the business.

StretchLab Centerville is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The studio can be reached online at www.StretchLab.com, by email at centerville@stretchlab.com or by phone at 937-221-9609.