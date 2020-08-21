Flats at South Park part 2: Here’s what’s coming next

A proposed next phase of the project, which could get underway next year, could bring dozens of new single-family homes to the nearby former Cliburn Manor housing project site.

In June, the Flats at South Park II LLC spent about $215,000 to purchase vacant land from Miami Valley Hospital on the 600 block of Warren Street, between Cline and Adams streets.

The company’s principal is Greg Thompson, the president and founder of Oberer Thompson Company and owner and president of Greater Dayton Construction Group.

Flats at South Park offers 43 new apartments along Warren Street in South Park neighborhood. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Thompson developed the Flats at South Park, which is a 43-unit apartment building along the 400 and 500 block of Warren Street. The $7 million original Flats building, which opened in early 2018, is four stories and has about 10,500 square feet of ground floor retail and commercial space.

Thompson’s company recently submitted an application to the city of Dayton to modify a previously approved planned development for the 600 block of Warren Street.

The original plan called for constructing roughly 27 new condominiums. However, the developer now wants to build a three-story apartment building instead.

Some people inquired about the proposed condos, but the project couldn’t move forward without more commitments, Hibner said.

New downtown townhouses have been popular. But Hibner said they can be built individually or in phases to meet the demand.

The developer would have had to build the entire condo structure, which means there was considerable financial risk if they didn’t all sell given the upfront cost.

“And I think a lot of people tend to be renters right now, and they’re not interested in ownership responsibilities,” Hibner said.

Credit: Cornelius Frolik

The application for modifying the planned development says the proposed apartment building is very similar to the first Flats building, as well as the original design of the condo building.

The building will offer a mix of studios and one- and two-bedroom units. Units will have Juliet balconies and modern finishes.

Renderings show a rooftop patio and 1,370 square feet of amenity space.

There won’t be underground parking, as originally planned. And unlike the first building, the second development will not have first-floor commercial space.

The first Flats building is home to Biggby Coffee, Cassano’s pizza shop and the UPS store. But Hibner said about 40% of the commercial space has not been leased, which is somewhat disappointing.

However, he said he hopes and believes the commercial space will fill up as more residents move in.

Credit: Cornelius Frolik

Hibner said the mix of tenants at the Flats include graduate students, young professionals and people who work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Hibner said they hope to get started on the project in the next couple of months and it should be completed in about 10 months.

A planned third phase of the project would bring single-family townhomes and possibly single-story, flats-style condos to the former Cliburn Manor property.

There could be between 60 to 70 residential units, and the hope is to get started next year, with building taking place in phases, Hibner said.