Freddy’s custard and burgers restaurant may come to Fairfield by end of year

Caption Pictured is a footprint overlay of a proposed Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Restaurant that would be on the northern part of the Meijer parking lot on Kolb Drive in Fairfield. The restaurant would be within the Meijer-Gilmore PUD, the third new restaurant in this development area since 2019. Fairfield Planning Commission will consider the concept and final development plans at its April 13 meeting. After a planning commission decision, City Council will have two additional opportunities to consider legislation on the proposed restaurant. PROVIDED/CITY OF FAIRFIELD

The franchise group will purchase an acre of land in the northeast corner of the Meijer parking lot. The fast-casual restaurant would take up around 90 parking spots of the 1,200-spot lot. The proposed location is part of the Meijer-Gilmore Planned Unit Development (PUD) that was approved in 1995 so the Meijer could be constructed.

The proposed Freddy’s is planned to be 2,400 square feet and will have outdoor patio seating and a drive-thru window. It would also have a brick veneer exterior with stone wainscotting on all four sides, according to the plans. An overhang will partially cover the patio.

If approved, this would be the third restaurant within the Meijer-Gilmore PUD. In 2019, a much-anticipated Chick-fil-A restaurant opened along South Gilmore Road. In 2021, Dunkin’ Donuts opened next to Chick-fil-A.

April 13 planning commission consideration, with the second and third legislative readings expected on April 25 and May 9.

If approved, this Freddy’s location would be the first of about a dozen locations owned by Gatta’s franchise group in the Cincinnati-Dayton region planned over the next several years, he said. There are several Freddy’s locations in southwest Ohio owned by other franchisees, the closest to Fairfield being in West Chester Twp..

“We just opened two locations in the Cleveland area, and we have a pretty aggressive development schedule for the entire state,” Gatta said. “We’ve been working with Meijer on a couple of locations throughout the state and they kind of fit well with our demographic. They seem to work well with our business.”

Construction on the project could begin as soon as this summer, if approved by the city this spring, and be finished within the calendar year. Several dozen full- and part-time employees would also be hired.