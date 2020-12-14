Free coronavirus testing available in Xenia tomorrow

Free walk-up coronavirus testing will be available in Xenia Tuesday in partnership with Public Health Greene County.
Testing will be offered from noon to 5 p.m. at the former Greene County Career Center, 2960 W. Enon Road, Xenia.
No appointment or doctor’s note is required to get tested. However, face masks and social distancing are mandatory.
The testing is open to adults and children.
Anyone who is feeling sick should inform the greeter when they arrive.
On average, test results are available in two to three days.
Anyone with questions can call 937-374-5600.