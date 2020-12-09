X

Free walk-up coronavirus testing, mask giveaway available in Harrison Twp. today

People wait in line at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for free coronavirus testing on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. STAFF/MARSHALL GORBY
People wait in line at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for free coronavirus testing on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. STAFF/MARSHALL GORBY

Credit:

Credit:

Local News | 2 hours ago
By Kristen Spicker

Free coronavirus testing will be offered through Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County at Bethesda Temple in Harrison Twp. today.

The walk-up testing is available at 3701 Salem Ave. from noon to 5 p.m. Patients do not need an appointment or a doctor’s note to be tested.

ExploreWhat are your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine?

Participants are asked to pre-register to reduce wait times. Pre-registration is available here.

Masks are required at the testing site.

Public Health will also be handing out free surgical face masks and hand sanitizer at Bethesda Temple from noon to 2 p.m. today.

As of Tuesday, Ohio has reported over half a million total cases of coronavirus, according to the Ohio Department of Health. More than 26,000 cases were reported in Montgomery County.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.