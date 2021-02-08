Great-granddaughter of Woody’s Market owner to open Dreamy Cafe in downtown Miamisburg

“When it was originally built, it was a bank, so there’s a walk-in vault that couples can request to eat in for a romantic dinner,” she said. “We’ll rent out the place on Sundays for small private parties and receptions.”

An upstairs area will be available for rental from Monday through Saturday. Live music will be offered on stage from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

Walton said she’s been around the business world her entire life.

“My dad owned a car lot when I was growing up and my great-grandpa, Woody Bowman, practically owned all of West Carrollton businesses at one time. I grew up in Woody’s Market, mostly working in the bakery.”

Walton has worked as a nail technician for 20 years, owning a nail salon for nine of them. In 2018, right before Miamisburg’s bicentennial, she opened Ohana Shaved Ice, a small, seasonal, outdoor-only business .

“Our customers were requesting indoor, year-round food — burgers, nachos and pretzels, specifically — so we began our search during a national pandemic,” she said. “Most people say it’s nuts to open at this time, but I took it as a great opportunity and ran with it.”

Tasha Walton the owner of Dreamy Cafe. Works on cleaning the vault door inside the restaurant. It was originally a bank, so there’s a walk-in vault that couples can request to eat in for a romantic dinner. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Walton said she knew she wanted to stay close to Ohana Shaved Ice’s former location so its regulars will still be able to frequent Dreamy Cafe. She also wanted to stay near to all of Miamisburg’s events and attractions.

“What can I say, my heart is in the ‘Burg,” she said. “I found this location a few short weeks after looking, set a time to see it and fell in love with it. The former owners did such an amazing job at decorating, we chose to keep the original look.”

She said received much help from friends and family, as well as a small grant awarded this week from the recently established Louise Epperson Restaurant Rescue Fund.

“Honestly, it was a God thing. Everything lined up perfectly,” Walton said.