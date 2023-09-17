Hamilton Hospitality Week schedule: Sunday’s theme is ‘Unwind’

Hamilton’s citywide, weeklong party — the inaugural Hospitality Week — is the city’s effort to celebrate businesses and nonprofits ― and then some ― who welcome and host patrons, from bars, restaurants and hotels to the retail shops and the performing and creative arts.

“A lot of people are putting their best foot forward,” said Tyler McCleary, a co-founding member of the Hamilton Amusement and Hospitality Association (HAHA). “It’s been a crazy past couple of years, especially here in Hamilton. Let’s take time and celebrate all things good about the city of Hamilton.”

Each day of Hamilton Hospitality Week has a theme:

  • Monday was Create
  • Tuesday is Eat
  • Wednesday is Treat
  • Thursday is Shop
  • Friday is Drink
  • Saturday is Shop, Play and Stay
  • Sunday is Unwind

At the end of this week, Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates said he’d like to be able to say, “Everybody pulled together, worked together, and provided an unforgettable experience for customers in Hamilton.”

Here’s a list of events happening today:

Sunday

4:30 p.m. at Casual Pint will have a rib-cooking competition

6:00 p.m. along the Marcum corridor, there will be a stein-hoisting competition

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

