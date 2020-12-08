IKEA to stop something it’s done for 70 years

IKEA announced it’s halting the publishing of its iconic printed catalog.
The home furnishings giant, which has a location in West Chester Twp. between Dayton and Cincinnati, is stopping publication of its annual catalog after 70 years, citing the increased shift to online browsing and shopping.
“Turning the page with our beloved catalog is in fact a natural process since media consumption and customer behaviors have changed,” Konrad Grüss of IKEA said in a release. “In order to reach and interact with the many people, we will keep inspiring with our home furnishing solutions in new ways.”
The decision to discontinue the catalog comes as IKEA has enhanced its digital capabilities and online shopping. Last year, IKEA reported its retail sales increased by 45% worldwide, and its web site had more than four billion visits.
You might want to keep the catalog IKEA released in October. It will be the last one, the company said.
IKEA opened its West Chester Twp. location in March 2008.
When it opened on 28 acres of a 56-acre parcel along I-75 at the southeastern corner of Allen and Muhlhauser roads, IKEA West Chester was the first and only Ohio store. New locations debuted 114 miles away in Columbus in June 2017 and 122 miles away near Indianapolis in October 2017.