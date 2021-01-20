X

Inauguration Day: Jamie Dupree is there. Here’s what he’s seeing

Credit: Susan Walsh

By Jamie Dupree

Jamie Dupree, who has covered Washington D.C. for three decades, is on the scene in the nation’s capital today to provide on-the-ground reports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News.

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is largely closed off to the public due to security concerns after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and public health concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what Dupree is seeing and hearing during this unique inauguration today:

INITIAL REPORT: For the first time since Mother Nature scrapped the second inaugural of Ronald Reagan, the public is not welcome at an inauguration.

The streets of Washington were mainly quiet on Wednesday, with thousands of soldiers on watch in the nation’s capital.

