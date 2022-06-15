Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield to reopen at noon today

Winds reached up to 70 miles per hour during the system that affected the region. Thousands are still without power as of Wednesday morning, but Duke Energy had called in reinforcements from Indiana, Kentucky and North Carolina to assist in the massive outage.

In Hamilton, which operates its own electric utility, there are about 150 customers without power, according to the city.

Outages were happening at a time of high heat as well — it’s the first big heat wave of the season with temperatures climbing into the high 90s and feeling like they are in the 100s.

Every perishable item at Jungle Jim’s was removed from the floor displays and into walk-in coolers, and some product is in refrigerated tractor-trailers. They were using generators, but Adams said it was not sufficient to keep the store open for business.