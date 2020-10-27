JUST IN: Dayton considers solar panels for its closed golf courses

The city is considering putting solar panels at Kittyhawk and Madden golf courses.

The city wants an assessment to determine how much solar technology at the properties could offset the electric use of its Water Reclamation Plant and one of its two water supply and treatment plants, Charles said.

The Miami water plant is located at 3210 Chuck Wagner Lane, across the street from Kittyhawk. The wastewater plant, 2800 Guthrie Road, is across the street from Madden.

The city earlier this year announced it was closing the golf facilities to save money.

If studies conclude solar panels are technically and financially feasible at one or both of the golf courses, city staff will begin discussions with impacted neighborhoods to gauge their level of interest in the projects, Charles said.

“We have a long way to go in this process,” he said.

8-11-14 -- Aerial view of the Lime treatment tanks at the City of Dayton Miami Water Treatment Plant. Dayton draws water form The Great Miami River Buried Aquifer, but treats the water to a stricter surface water standard. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

A sustainability strategy endorsed by the Dayton City Commission earlier this year calls for exploring using the golf courses as solar farms.

The strategy says the city can avoid nearly all of the upfront capital costs of the projects by entering into a purchase power agreement with solar installers.

On Wednesday, the Dayton City Commission will vote on a stipulated agreement with DP&L that would help with solar assessments.

DP&L has agreed to provide non-financial technical support for all studies related to the solar projects at the water and wastewater plants, such as a feasibility study, system-impact study and facilities study, according to the stipulated agreement.

Under the agreement, DP&L has agreed to waive all fees or costs associated with the studies, and the company also has agreed to help with “net metering” issues.

Solar projects are appealing because the closed golf courses have redevelopment challenges and limitations, city officials say.

Kittyhawk sits atop a sensitive part of the wellfield, which significantly restricts reuse possibilities.

Madden’s proximity to the wastewater plan means unpleasant smells are common and the property may not garner much redevelopment interest.

Charles said the city hopefully will make a decision about whether to move forward with the solar projects in the spring.

It’s unclear how much of the golf courses could contain solar panels. Kittyhawk Golf Center is about 420 acres and Madden Golf Course is about 165 acres.

But the city potentially could have one of the larger municipal solar arrays in the nation, because of the amount of available land, said Meg Maloney, a University of Dayton graduate student who is interning with the city’s the sustainability office.

Last year, Cincinnati announced it is constructing the largest municipal solar array in the nation.

The city said the 100 megawatt solar farm will be installed on about 1,000 acres of land about 40 miles east of downtown in Highland County.

Unlike Cincinnati’s solar farm, Dayton’s proposed solar projects would be within city limits, Maloney said.

Dayton also wants the owner of Valleycrest landfill in Old North Dayton to consider pursuing solar panels for the 102-acre property when the final cap is put on the site, city officials said.

The city also is looking at putting solar arrays on top of city buildings to help reduce their electric use, officials say.