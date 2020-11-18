JUST IN: Ohio dessert business to expand with first Dayton-area site in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — An Ohio-based business specializing in desserts is looking to open its first Dayton-area location in Centerville.
Whit’s Frozen Custard, which has stores in 10 states, has plans to open a site on Ohio 48 at a former Marathon service station, according to its Facebook page.
“I would like to happily announce that I have chosen and been granted a Whit’s Frozen Custard franchise,” according to a post on the page.
The store is planned for 199 N. Main St., near Benham’s Grove and the Centerville Historic District, with a spring 2021 targeted opening, according to the page.
Whit’s Frozen Custard started in 2003 in Granville, northeast of Columbus. It features a variety of sweet treats, but also has hot dogs, sandwiches and chili, as well as no sugar, vegan and gluten free options, according to its website.
Whit’s has locations more than 30 locations in Ohio, including stores in Lebanon, Trenton and Washington Court House, the website states.
The business also has sites in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.