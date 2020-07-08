X

Here is where you can get tested for coronavirus in the area

Medical assistant Carrie Bowman with Centerpoint Health on Breiel Boulevard in Middletown, shows a COVID-19 test kit outside the office Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Centerpoint Health will be on location at Robert “Sonny” Hill Community Center at 800 Lafayette Ave. in Middletown for testing today, June 17, 2020. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Local News | Updated Aug 18, 2020
By Daniel Susco

As we continue to reopen businesses, testing for the coronavirus has become more and more important. So, we have compiled this list of testing locations.

The State of Ohio also offers a map of testing locations and Community Health Centers on its coronavirus website. It recommends calling the health centers to learn were the nearest testing location is.

Dayton

Rite Aid, 3875 Salem Avenue, Dayton

  • Drive-thru self-swab testing
  • 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
  • Pre-registration required on the Rite Aid website
  • Offered at no cost to anyone 18 years or older

CVS, 5981 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton

  • Drive-thru self-swab testing
  • Testing is by appointment only on the CVS website
  • Offered at no cost

Premier Health testing, UD Arena, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, Dayton

  • Drive-thru swab testing for patients with symptoms of COVID-19
  • 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
  • Doctor's order required
  • No appointment needed

Equitas Health, 1222 S Patterson Blvd. Suite 230, Dayton

  • Drive-up/ Walk-up testing
  • Self-swab testing
  • Pre-registration screening appointment required
  • Testing appointment required
  • Offered at no cost
  • Bring photo ID

McKinley United Methodist Church, 196 Hawthorn St., Dayton

  • Drive-thru testing
  • Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Offered at no cost
  • No appointment required
  • People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

Kettering Fields, 444 North Bend Boulevard, Dayton

  • Drive-thru testing
  • Aug. 18, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
  • Offered at no cost
  • No appointment or doctor’s not needed
  • Masks required

Fairfield

4601 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

  • Drive-thru testing
  • Aug. 18, 20, 25, and 26; Sept. 1 and 3, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day
  • Offered at no cost
  • No appointment required
  • People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

Fairfield High School (staff and students), 8800 Holden Blvd.

  • For staff and students
  • Drive-thru testing
  • Aug. 18, 20, 25, and 26; Sept. 1 and 3, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day
  • Offered at no cost
  • No appointment required
  • People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

Hamilton

CVS, 1115 High Street, Hamilton

  • Drive-thru self-swab testing
  • Testing is by appointment only on the CVS website
  • Offered at no cost

Middletown

930 Ninth Ave., Middletown

  • Drive-thru testing
  • Aug. 19 and 26; and Sept. 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day
  • Offered at no cost
  • No appointment required
  • People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

New Carlisle

New Carlisle Community Health Center, 106 N. Main St.

  • Monday-Friday 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Appointments required
  • Must schedule a health visit with heath center
  • Call 937-667-1122 for more information

New Carlisle Family Practice, 432 N. Main St.

  • For patients with symptoms of the virus
  • Testing Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday from 8 a.m.-noon

Piqua

CVS, 154 North College Street, Piqua

  • Drive-thru self-swab testing
  • Testing is by appointment only on the CVS website
  • Offered at no cost

Springboro

CVS, 710 North Main Street, Springboro

  • Drive-thru self-swab testing
  • Testing is by appointment only on the CVS website
  • Offered at no cost

Springfield

MercyCrest, 30 W. McCreight Ave. Suite 110

  • For patients with symptoms of the virus or a doctor’s order
  • Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-noon
  • Testing for asymptomatic patients available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-5 p.m.

Home Town Urgent Care Locations, 38 S. Burnett Rd. and 1301 W. First St.

  • For patients with symptoms of the virus
  • Testing at South Burnett location Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Testing at West First location Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rocking Horse, 651 S. Limestone St.

  • No appointment, symptoms or doctor’s order needed
  • Pre-register at 937-324-1111
  • Testing available on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.

If you know of a testing location that is not on this list, please let us know by emailing us at newsroomDDN@gmail.com.

