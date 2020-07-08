Here is where you can get tested for coronavirus in the area

Drive-thru self-swab testing

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Pre-registration required on the Rite Aid website

Offered at no cost to anyone 18 years or older

CVS, 5981 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton

Drive-thru self-swab testing

Testing is by appointment only on the CVS website

Offered at no cost

Premier Health testing, UD Arena, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, Dayton

Drive-thru swab testing for patients with symptoms of COVID-19

1 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Doctor's order required

No appointment needed

Equitas Health, 1222 S Patterson Blvd. Suite 230, Dayton

Drive-up/ Walk-up testing

Self-swab testing

Pre-registration screening appointment required

Testing appointment required

Offered at no cost

Bring photo ID

McKinley United Methodist Church, 196 Hawthorn St., Dayton

Drive-thru testing

Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Offered at no cost

No appointment required

People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

Kettering Fields, 444 North Bend Boulevard, Dayton

Drive-thru testing

Aug. 18, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Offered at no cost

No appointment or doctor’s not needed

Masks required

Fairfield

4601 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

Drive-thru testing

Aug. 18, 20, 25, and 26; Sept. 1 and 3, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day

Offered at no cost

No appointment required

People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

Fairfield High School (staff and students), 8800 Holden Blvd.

For staff and students

Drive-thru testing

Aug. 18, 20, 25, and 26; Sept. 1 and 3, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day

Offered at no cost

No appointment required

People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

Hamilton

CVS, 1115 High Street, Hamilton

Drive-thru self-swab testing

Testing is by appointment only on the CVS website

Offered at no cost

Middletown

930 Ninth Ave., Middletown

Drive-thru testing

Aug. 19 and 26; and Sept. 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day

Offered at no cost

No appointment required

People are asked to bring insurance information if they have it and a photo ID

New Carlisle

New Carlisle Community Health Center, 106 N. Main St.

Monday-Friday 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m.

Appointments required

Must schedule a health visit with heath center

Call 937-667-1122 for more information

New Carlisle Family Practice, 432 N. Main St.

For patients with symptoms of the virus

Testing Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday from 8 a.m.-noon

Piqua

CVS, 154 North College Street, Piqua

Drive-thru self-swab testing

Testing is by appointment only on the CVS website

Offered at no cost

Springboro

CVS, 710 North Main Street, Springboro

Drive-thru self-swab testing

Testing is by appointment only on the CVS website

Offered at no cost

Springfield

MercyCrest, 30 W. McCreight Ave. Suite 110

For patients with symptoms of the virus or a doctor’s order

Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-noon

Testing for asymptomatic patients available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-5 p.m.

Home Town Urgent Care Locations, 38 S. Burnett Rd. and 1301 W. First St.

For patients with symptoms of the virus

Testing at South Burnett location Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Testing at West First location Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rocking Horse, 651 S. Limestone St.

No appointment, symptoms or doctor’s order needed

Pre-register at 937-324-1111

Testing available on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.

If you know of a testing location that is not on this list, please let us know by emailing us at newsroomDDN@gmail.com.