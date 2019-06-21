dayton logo
X

Air Show history: Today’s Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show started out as an “Air Fair”

An aeriel view of the 1988 Dayton Air Show. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES
An aeriel view of the 1988 Dayton Air Show. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

Local News | Updated 56 minutes ago
By Lisa Powell
Marvel at aviation’s past, present and future

For more than four decades crowds have flocked to the birthplace of aviation each summer to see the latest in flying technology streak across the sky as well as to catch a glimpse of aviation’s past.

The Dayton Air Fair, as it was known at its start in 1975, drew thousands to the tarmac on a July weekend to witness aerobatic exhibitions and fly-bys and get an up close look at variations of aircraft.

ExploreDayton Air Show: Your guide to flying lineup, cost, and where to park

A hot air balloon rally started the day off each morning that first year, according to the book “Dayton Air Show,” by Ty Greenlees and Tim Gaffney, two long-time Dayton aviation journalists.

Six-year-old Shannon Kennedy keeps close watch on the sky with her binoculars at the 1980 Dayton Air Show. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES
Six-year-old Shannon Kennedy keeps close watch on the sky with her binoculars at the 1980 Dayton Air Show. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive

Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive

The afternoon skies were filled with military aircraft and each day ended with jet maneuvers from the Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force jet demonstration squadron.

PHOTOS: The Dayton Air Show through the years

Twenty-six year old Pat Wagner, a wing walker, and her husband Bob of Moraine, who piloted a Boeing Stearman biplane, were one of the acts that helped draw crowds to the inaugural show.

The couple’s “girl on a wing stunt,” as it was described in a Dayton Daily News article, was a high-flying stunner.

ExploreAir Force Thunderbirds set to arrive in Dayton Thursday

Pat, the wing walker, is described in the story as having “pure ice in her veins” as well as bearing a resemblance to actress Sandy Duncan.

Blue Angels pilots leave their planes after landing at the airport for the Dayton Air Show in 1976. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES
Blue Angels pilots leave their planes after landing at the airport for the Dayton Air Show in 1976. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive

Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive

Already an experienced commercial pilot, Pat told a reporter how she first considered wing walking with her pilot husband.

“When I first did it I had never seen anybody on the wing and needless to say I was kind of leery about it,” she said. “But he bribed me saying he’d take me out for a steak dinner if I got on.”

The Wagners thrilled a crowd estimated at 25,000 that year with their airborne antics. A vertical take off of a Harrier AV-8A and an air drop display by an Air Force C-123 were also crowd-pleasers.

This year, after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Centerpoint Energy Air Show returns and will draw thousands of spectators who will continue to marvel at aviation’s past, present and future.

A fan enjoys the Dayton Air Show in 1990. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES
A fan enjoys the Dayton Air Show in 1990. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVES

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top