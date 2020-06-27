5 things to love about the epic Dayton chocolate-maker Esther Price

🍫Same recipe. The same chocolate recipe that Price used in 1926 is the one Day still uses.

“It’s the recipe and the way she made things,” Day said of Esther Price’s candies. “We use regular, pure chocolate, a Swiss-made chocolate, and we use 40 percent butterfat cream and real butter. We don’t use any added fillers or preservatives. You have to treat our candy like you do butter and put it in the refrigerator so it lasts longer, but that’s how you know it’s good.”

🍫Red bows are hand tied. The signature red bows on boxes of Esther Price Candies are all hand tied by employees at the production facility on Wayne Avenue. There are about 120 employees working at the facility that produces nearly 10,000 candies a day.

Combined Shape Caption Crystal Schelling ties the signature red ribbon on boxes of Esther Price Candies. TY GREENLEES / STAFF Combined Shape Caption Crystal Schelling ties the signature red ribbon on boxes of Esther Price Candies. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

🍫90th birthday. The chocolate company celebrated its 90th birthday in 2016. In those years the company has expanded from three standalone stores to seven. In addition, there are 87 locations that sell Esther Price Candies, products wholesale in five states - Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois.

» RELATED: Esther Price owner dedicated to chocolate business