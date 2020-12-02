Longtime Centerville group supporting Benham’s Grove disbands

The city acquired the land in 1991 and renovated its facilities, which opened the following year as a community gathering place.

Since then, Benham’s Grove has become a popular site for weddings, receptions, graduations, holiday parties, art shows, fairs and festivals, among other activities.

Among its features are the Gerber house, cottage, barn and gazebo, according to its website.

Benham’s Grove is on land originally part of a 50-acre farm owned by Aaron Nutt, one of the founding fathers of Centerville. A later owner of the farm, Lawson Allen, sold the 10-acre tract that would become Benham’s Grove in 1843, according to its website.

A year later, Benham, prominent Centerville merchant, acquired the property at an auction.