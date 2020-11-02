Lowe’s hiring for holiday season; giving bonus package to employees

Hardware and home improvement retailer Lowe’s announced plans to hire 20,000 associates for the holiday season for both distribution centers and retail stores nationwide as well as another bonus for front-line workers.
In addition to hiring holiday help, Lowe’s is also offering $100 million in bonuses for front-line hourly workers.
The bonus will be distributed to all active associates on Nov. 13 in the amount of $300 for full-time employees and $150 for part-time and seasonal employees. This is the sixth bonus payment from the company totaling $775 million made to it’ employees since March, as well as a $2 wage increase for full-time workers.
“As the holiday season approaches, we’re especially grateful for our front-line associates who continue to maintain the highest level of customer service, and this bonus is our way of saying thank you and providing a little extra financial support for their families during this time,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO, in a statement. “We’re also pleased to continue hiring for more than 20,000 roles across our stores and supply chain during a time when it’s more important than ever to make being home for the holiday’s special.”
Lowe’s is looking to bring on 2,500 associates in their distribution centers. Other positions available include seasonal and permanent full-time and part-time opportunities in store for cashiers, customer service associates, receivers, unloaders, load pullers and sales specialists.
Those interested in applying can visit careers.lowes.com or text “JOBS” to LOWES (56937) to learn more about available opportunities in their area.