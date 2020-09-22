Menards opens latest area location

“It seems to be a great location,” said the new store’s general manager Zack Pugh. “Everyone who comes into the store seems happy that we’re finally open.”

The new store is about 173,000-square-feet of heated store and 27,000-square-feet of garden and shipping floor area. There are about 400 parking spaces. Menards hired “a couple hundred people” to work in Fairborn, Pugh said.