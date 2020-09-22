Menards opens latest area location

Menards has opened its store location in Fairborn at 1277 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road by the Kroger MarketPlace.
“It seems to be a great location,” said the new store’s general manager Zack Pugh. “Everyone who comes into the store seems happy that we’re finally open.”
The new store is about 173,000-square-feet of heated store and 27,000-square-feet of garden and shipping floor area. There are about 400 parking spaces. Menards hired “a couple hundred people” to work in Fairborn, Pugh said.
The new store is fully staffed, but Pugh said Menards is always looking for people.
“COVID has changed some of our procedures in-store, but we’ll still work to give people the same level of guest service that they expect,” Pugh said.