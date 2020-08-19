Versailles Inn owner will rebuild fire-ravaged hotel, restaurant.

The design for the new hotel and restaurant is well underway, and construction fencing will be placed on the property in the next week, the company said.

Midmark did not offer a timeline on the project nor say what its investment in the project will be. A Midmark representative could not say what the company’s investment in the project will be, but she said a media advisory for a planned demolition at the site and more information will be offered soon.

For updates on the project’s progress, Midmark is pointing the curious to The Inn at Versailles page on Facebook.

After decades of operation, the Inn closed in 1989 before Midmark bought the property three years later and opened it in 1994 as The Inn at Versailles. Its restaurant became Michael Anthony’s at the Inn.

How quickly the historic inn would reopen was dependent on how aggressive its ownership was in repairing it, Versailles Fire Chief Brian Pearson said last year, after the four-alarm call-out that involved multiple surrounding fire departments.

Based at Austin Landing in Miami Twp., Midmark has a large manufacturing presence and long history in Versailles.