National grocery chain reopening renovated Centerville site Friday

“At our core, ALDI has always been passionate about providing the best groceries at the best prices. Now, we’re in the process of remodeling many of our stores to better serve shoppers and ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” Sarah Brown, ALDI Springfield division vice president, said in a released statement.

The store will feature an improved layout, and an expanded fresh and convenient food selection, ALDI said.

The new layout “provides an improved shopping experience with additional refrigeration space for more fresh, healthy and convenient products. This additional cold storage gives us room to grow our already robust selection of fresh produce, dairy and meat,” Brown said.

The store also will also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and is built with environmentally friendly materials, according to the company.

The Centerville location will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Hours for Tuesday and Thursday will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow vulnerable shopping hours between 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., according to ALDI.