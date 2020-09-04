Order requiring K-12 school coronavirus reporting system goes into effect

Once a school is notified of a case, they should inform the parents of all students who shared a classroom space or participated in a school activity during the infectious period of the person who with the virus. Schools should also notify parents with children at the same school building of someone with coronavirus.

Notices can be consolidated, according to the order. The state health department encouraged schools to use online dashboard to share the number of cases and number of students and staff in quarantine, if the information is available.

Districts also are to report any confirmed cases to the local health department with 24 hours of being notified.

Starting Sept. 15, local health departments will relay school cases to the state health department , including new and cumulative cases in each school or school district, every Tuesday.

ODH will then publish weekly and total cases by school or school district with a breakdown of student and staff cases each Thursday at coronavirus.ohio.gov.