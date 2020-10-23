Out on 5th in the Oregon District ends this weekend. But it could return

Out on 5th potentially could have attracted large crowds similar to Hauntfest on Halloween night, which falls on Saturday, Oct. 31. But the program ends Sunday, Oct. 25, and the street will not be closed Halloween weekend.

“This will be the last weekend for Out on 5th,” said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has said for more than a week this weekend would be the final Out on 5th.

Out on 5th and outdoor drinking in the Oregon District were at risk of closure after a large, mostly maskless crowd gathered outside of bars on a Saturday night earlier this month.

But public health officials said crowds were smaller last weekend and people followed safety rules, and leaders decided not to take punitive action against the programs.

Many Oregon District businesses say Out on 5th has been successful and significantly boosted their sales.

Light saber battles were among the entertainment provided at Out on 5th. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Out on 5th allows restaurants to expand their outdoor seating into the street, which helps their capacity and accommodates customers who are not comfortable dining or drinking indoors.

Retail businesses set up booths on the street for sidewalk sales.

“It was an economic boon for them," said Gudorf. “The pilot worked really well.”

Oregon District businesses are exploring bringing back Out on 5th in the spring, Gudorf said.

The community came out and supported Oregon District businesses in a big way when they were having a hard time, she said.

A performer shows off his skills during Out on 5th earlier this month. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

She said, “Please continue doing everything you can to help our small businesses. They need it.”

“We’re going to be working with all the businesses in the neighborhood to look at what the next steps will be for the spring,” she said.