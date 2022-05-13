Pour House opens at The Marcum in downtown Hamilton

“We’ll have our kitchen ready to rock, and drinks, and we’ve got our friends ready to come after work and we expect a really good turnout,” said Salem.

The Salems signed the lease at The Marcum in November, and Toni said for her and Rafael, “it was Hamilton or nothing.”

“We didn’t want to go too far, we didn’t want to go downtown,” Salem said. “We just believe in the whole Spooky Nook (project) and just the whole revival of this area, and we wanted somehow to get involved.”

The 42 taps will serve domestic, craft, and import beers, as well as seltzers and wine. They have a kitchen that will serve four types of pizzas, but will also offer appetizers, like a Bavarian pretzel with a beer cheese dip, potato skins, and crackling olives.

Now that this location is open, they’re ready to consider a second location somewhere in Butler County, ideally in a community with a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, district.

The idea isn’t new, as the Salems and their friends were in Tampa Bay last spring and experienced a self-serve taproom then. She and her husband knew this was the idea for their next business. Rafael, a plumber, owns AA Plumbing in Fairfield.

After experiencing it, “light bulbs just went off in our heads.”

With Rafael being a plumber and Toni performing access control work in the security field, the two meshed their professional knowledge and the idea of the Pour House became reality once they found the right spot.

The way it works is a customer purchases a Pour House card, picks up a fresh glass, and places their card into the reader. Then the customer can pour as little or as much as they want, and the card will be charged accordingly.

