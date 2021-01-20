Public Health distributes hundreds of vaccines at Dayton Convention Center

He said he’s more worried about contracting COVID-19 than getting the shot. He said things “keep getting worse and worse” and shots have never bothered him.

Stapleton’s son Michael signed his dad up for an appointment as soon as he could and brought him to the clinic Wednesday. Michael Stapleton said he feels better now that his dad has had his first vaccination.

The clinic on Wednesday looked different than the clinics held by Public Health previously to vaccinate EMS personnel. Instead of standing or periodically moving stations, vaccine recipients sat in spaced-out chairs in the Dayton Convention Center as Public Health employees came to them with registration info and the shot.

Hundreds of people arrived at the Dayton Convention Center Wednesday morning, Jan. 20, 2021, for the COVID-19 vaccination. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Wheelchairs and volunteers were made available to recipients who needed help getting from their vehicle to the clinic. Recipients also were allowed to bring one person with them.

Michael Whitesell, 81, of Englewood, receives his COVID-19 vaccination from a healthcare worker Wednesday morning, Jan. 20, 2021 at the Dayton Convention Center. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Michael Whitesell, 81, of Englewood, was another recipient at Public Health’s clinic Wednesday morning.

“I feel great,” he said after receiving the shot. “I’m ready to get back to normal.”