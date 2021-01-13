Coronavirus: Public Health to share details today on COVID vaccine rollout

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will provide details this afternoon on Phase 1B of the coronavirus vaccine distribution.
Information will be shared during a briefing at 4 p.m., which will be livestreamed on Public Health’s Facebook page.
Phase 1B is scheduled to start next week with people 80 and older.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that about 800 vaccine providers have been approved to administer shots, including pharmacies, hospitals and doctor’s offices.
More providers will be approved to distribute the vaccine as Ohio continues to work through Phase 1B.
Local health departments and emergency management agencies across the state are scheduled to share information on where, when and how those eligible can get vaccinated.
Phase 1B is scheduled to rollout on the following days:
- Week of Jan. 18: Age 80 and older
- Week of Jan. 25: Age 75 and older and Ohioans with severe medical conditions
- Week of Feb. 1: Age 70 and older and K-12 school staff
- Week of Feb. 8: Age 65 and older
For more information on Public Health and coronavirus, visit https://www.phdmc.org/vaccine-update.