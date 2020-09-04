Taco Bell to drop Mexican Pizza, other items as part of 2020 menu revamp

The top of the list of canceled menu items is the Mexican Pizza. In part, the fast-food restaurant said that the Mexican Pizza’s cancellation worked toward Taco Bell’s pledge to have a smaller ecological footprint, saying its packaging accounts for 7 million pounds of paperboard trash per year in the U.S.

Taco Bell also said it would replace its diced tomatoes with pico de gallo, though customers can still order dishes “Fresco Style,” which replaces nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheese, mayo-based sauce and sour cream with tomatoes.