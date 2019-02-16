Remembering Abraham Lincoln’s historic speech on the steps of Dayton’s Old Courthouse

Lincoln and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln, arrived by train at Dayton’s Union Station on Sept. 17, 1859.

They were picked up at the station in a plain two-seat spring wagon by Dayton banker Valentine Winters’ servant, Jerdon Anderson, a former slave, according to Ostendorf’s narrative.

Credit: Submitted Credit: Submitted

Lincoln reportedly wired ahead that he “did not want any show or pomp – just wanted to be one of the people.”

The party would only be in town for part of the day before traveling to Cincinnati for an evening speech. They checked into the Phillips House located across the street from the Courthouse to spruce up before the speech.

Ostendorf’s book details a visit Lincoln made to a photographic studio before his speech. Local party officials escorted him to T.W. Cridland’s work space on Third Street, where the photographer made a daguerreotype of a beardless Lincoln.

At the Courthouse, Lincoln reportedly spoke while standing on a box on the curb facing the front of the Courthouse.

Competing newspapers documented the event in two different scenarios.

The editor of the Dayton Daily Empire, a Democratic daily newspaper, wrote: "Mr. Lincoln is a tall, spare man, dark complexioned with a pleasant countenance, and a long, slender round head. He is not a very pleasant speaker. He cannot long retain a Dayton audience. The people look at him, listen a few minutes and then walk off."

The Daily Dayton Journal, a Republican newspaper, described the speech this way: “Old Abe ... brought a large crowd of people to the appointed place and for nearly two hours the speaker was listened to with the utmost attention. Mr. Lincoln is one of the ‘self-made’ men; having, without the advantages of education, risen to the proud preeminence which he now occupies in his own state and in the United States.”