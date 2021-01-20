Today to be first palindrome Inauguration Day in American history

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, this is the first palindrome-number Inauguration Day in American history, with the next one not happening for 1,000 years.

Citing Aziz Inan of the University of Portland, Oregon, the almanac said 2021 will be an especially good year for palindrome dates, with a total of 22. The first was a four-digit palindrome on Jan. 2, or 1-2-21. Nineteen are five-digit palindromes, which occur in January and December.