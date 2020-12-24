X

Two years without a Winter Storm Warning? 700 days pass without advisory for the region

A little snowfall on Christmas Eve day at Courthouse Square in Dayton. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
A little snowfall on Christmas Eve day at Courthouse Square in Dayton. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit:

Credit:

Local News | 47 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

As 2020 comes to a close, the Miami Valley region could go straight years with no Winter Storm Warnings issued for the area, according to the National Weather Service.

[8:20 PM] In case you're wondering... it's been awhile. 703 days to be exact. That was the last time we had a Winter...

Posted by US National Weather Service Wilmington OH on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

It’s been more than 700 days since the NWS Wilmington office last issued the advisory on Jan. 20, 2019.

On that day, the Miami Valley saw as much as 9 inches of snow reported, with most communities getting around 3 to 4 inches.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington hasn't issued a Winter Storm Warning since Jan. 20, 2019, when the Miami Valley saw as much as 9 inches of snow.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington hasn't issued a Winter Storm Warning since Jan. 20, 2019, when the Miami Valley saw as much as 9 inches of snow.

Bellefontaine saw the most snow with 9 inches, according to NWS. Mother Nature took it easy on Beavercreek, which only record 2 inches.

The storm was the result of a low-pressure system from the Rocky Mountains into the Tennessee Valley, according to NWS. It resulted in a range of winter weather, including snow, freezing rain and sleet.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.