UD to start spring semester online, in-person components to resume Feb. 1

The University of Dayton unveiled plans for its spring semester, including starting classes online on Jan. 19 and resuming in-person components for courses on Feb. 1.
Students will return to campus from Jan. 15-31 with 500-600 scheduled to move in each day.
All undergraduate students are required to sign up for an arrival day so they can complete the spring semester check-in. Sign-up for returning to campus start Dec. 14 and are available here.
The university asked faculty to keep in mind that students will be arriving on campus on days and times when classes are scheduled and to make accommodations for students whos move-in times conflict with courses.
All undergraduate and graduated students who live on campus must receive a UD-administered COVID-19 test as part of move-in procedures. Coronavirus tests taken off-campus will not be accepted.
Any student avoiding testing before moving in or repeatedly violating campus health and safety guidelines could face sanctions from UD, including being barred from campus and suspension.
In preparation of returning to campus, the university recommends students begin quarantining and limiting contact 14 days before their scheduled return day.
Anyone who is sick or has COVID-19 symptoms should not come to campus. Instead, call the number listed in the arrival confirmation email to notify UD that your return will be delayed.
Once students are back on campus and test negative for the virus, they are asked to avoid leaving campus for extended periods of time.
The university noted that plans can change at any time due to changing conditions or recommendations and decisions by public health and other officials.