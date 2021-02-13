Vintage baseball team looking for volunteers

Dayton’s vintage Clodbuster Base Ball Club is hosting an open house to recruit adult volunteers as players, scorekeepers, umpires and interpreters for the 2021 season.
The club invites interested adults to the open house at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 7, in the Bier Hall at Carillon Brewing Company at Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., in Dayton, according to a press release.
Attendees will get an introduction to the club and the early game of “base ball,” which was two words until the 1880s. The club suggested participants dress in active wear for the opportunity to practice throwing and hitting using vintage-style bats and balls, weather permitting.
The open house is a lead-in to a mandatory tryout period in mid-March, followed by practices and a first match in late April, the press release said.
The Clodbuster Base Ball Club was formed in 1989 to demonstrate and enjoy the early years off baseball. The vintage-style games use 1860s rules and the Clodbusters wear a uniform common for a farm community club in Ohio during that time.
During the regular season, which occurs May to September, games are played on Sunday afternoons against other vintage clubs from the greater tri-state region.
The club is open to adult players of all ages, with active players ranging in age from early 20s to late 50s. The team is also looking for volunteer scorers, umpires and historical interpreters, which are important roles in the experience that can be performed by active senior citizens.
To learn more about the club, visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/clodbusterbbc or email the group at clodbusterbbc@gmail.com