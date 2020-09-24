Why it’s important to get your child a flu vaccine before Halloween

To get your child’s flu vaccine, parents have several options. Dayton Children’s said the best option is to call your child’s pediatrician.

Children ages 3 and up can also go to Dayton Children’s pharmacy at either:

- the main campus pharmacy, at One Children’s Plaza, Dayton.

- or the south campus at 3333 West Tech Road, Springboro.

Parents can also book an appointment online at Dayton Children’s Kids Express childrensdayton.org/saveyourspot for locations in Springboro, West Chester or Mason, which are for ages 6 months to 21 years.

The hospital said anyone in the community is welcome to visit Dayton Children’s main or south campus pharmacy any time it is open to receive the flu vaccination.

The seasonal flu can not only lead to illness but can also lead to hospitalizations and deaths. Nationally, the total number of child flu deaths reported to CDC for last season was 188, though the agency estimates the actual number is likely higher.

For the 2019-2020 season, only 21% of children eligible for vaccination were fully vaccinated against flu, according to the CDC.

CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine, especially children who are younger than 5 years of age or children of any age who have a high risk medical condition, because they are more likely to develop serious flu complications that can lead to hospitalization and death.

Getting vaccinated has been shown to reduce flu illnesses, doctor’s visits, missed school days, and reduce the risk of flu-related hospitalization and death in children.