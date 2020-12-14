Wilberforce University to become coding center as part of Apple initiative

Wilberforce University announced Monday that it will become a coding center as part of Apple’s Community Initiative and Tennessee State University’s HBCU C2 Initiative.
The programs were created to bring coding and creativity to historically Black colleges and universities.
“Wilberforce University is excited to be a participating institution in the Apple community education initiative,” said Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard, president of Wilberforce University. “This partnership aligns wonderfully with our institutional imperative to provide career development and entrepreneurial opportunities for our students. Introducing our students to coding and supporting the development of the knowledge and skills for the 21st century workplace further ensures successful post graduate outcomes for our students.”
University faculty will learn coding and app development through an Apple learning series as well as ways to engage students using programming language.
Apple will also give Wilberforce University the equipment and professional development to help the university bring coding to the greater Dayton area.
The Apple coding curriculum will be woven into Wilberforce’s spring semester.
Dr. Michael Robinson, dean of institutional effectiveness, said once students understand how coding plays a role in every day life the concept it simple.
“All students can learn to code – they can create apps for cell phones or tablets,” he said. “You will learn you don’t have to be a coding expert, just use coding to develop the needs you have.”