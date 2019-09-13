100 reasons everyone should head to the Oregon District

100 REASONS TO VISIT THE OREGON DISTRICT ASAP

The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton. (Photo source: Facebook) Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

1) Buttered popcorn and a movie at The Neon.

2) A cocktail or a Boston Stoker coffee at the Neon.

3) Slow Hickory smoked brisket from Smokin' Bar-B-Que.

4) Texas Chili from Smokin' Bar-B-Que.

5) The Smokin' Bar-B-Que family pack which feeds 4-6. For $44.88 get two pounds of meat, the choice of any two sides in quart , bread, pickles, onions and sauce. If you need dinner in a hurry, it's an easy one-stop shop.

Pork spare ribs at Smokin Bar-B-Que are slow smoked for 7 hours. It’s impossible to pick up because the bone slides right off the meat. (Staff photo by Connie Post)

6) Slow-smoked ribs from Smokin' Bar-B-Que.

7) Banana pudding from Smokin' Bar-B-Que.

Lily’s Bistro will offer $15 bottles of prosecco every Sunday night as part of its weekly family-style fried chicken dinners from 5 p.m. to 9 pm. CONTRIBUTED

8) Sunday night fried chicken dinners at Lily's Bistro.

9) Cafe du Monde style beignets from Lily's Bistro during their weekend brunch on one of their awesome patios with a cup of coffee.

10) The Hangover Cure from Lily's Bistro — it works.

11) Lily's Bistro grilled cheese of the day.

An addictive pie at the Oregon Express. Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

12) $10 pitcher specials during happy hour at Oregon Express.

13) The upstairs patio at Oregon Express.

14) The Reuben pizza at Oregon Express.

15) Long Island iced teas at Oregon Express.

16) Sriracha Pizza at Oregon Express.

17) Taco salads at Oregon Express.

Singapore Noodles from Thai 9. Photo by Alexis Larsen

18) The sushi bar at Thai 9.

19) The patio at Thai 9.

20) The mango salad at Thai 9.

21) The soft shell crab at Thai 9.

22) The coconut milk soup at Thai 9.

23) The seafood clay pot at Thai 9.

24) Singapore noodles at Thai 9.

25) Massaman curry at Thai 9.

26) Duck curry at Thai 9.

27) The Dayton roll at Thai 9.

28) The FBI dessert with homemade coconut ice cream at Thai 9.

Jay Haverstick purchased the Pony House Restaurant bar for his new Oregon District establishment, Jay’s Restaurant, in 1976. LISA POWELL / STAFF

29) The beautiful bar at Jay's Seafood.

30) Oysters Rockefeller at Jay's Seafood.

31) Greek-style swordfish at Jay's Seafood.

32) The Fisherman's Platter at Jay's Seafood.

33) Key Lime Pie at Jay's Seafood.

34) A glass of wine at Deaf Monty's.

Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., will celebrate patio season by opening the renovated back patio space Saturday, April 13, 2019. The new back patio is pictured. Credit: Salar Restaurant and Lounge Credit: Salar Restaurant and Lounge

35) Flavorful cocktails like the smoked margarita, cactus Paloma and Caipirinha at Salar Restaurant & Lounge.

36) Peruvian seafood rice at Salar Restaurant & Lounge.

37) Red Quinoa encrusted Chilean sea bass at Salar Restaurant & Lounge.

38) Spanish chorizo at Salar Restaurant & Lounge.

39) Yucca Crab Causa at Salar Restaurant & Lounge.

Oregon District resident Guy Fragmin sales West Virginia-style pepperoni rolls at 416 Diner. AMELIA ROBINSON/STAFF Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

40) Pepperoni rolls at 416 Diner.

41) The burgers at 416 Diner.

42) Happy hour at Newcom's Tavern.

Heart Mercantile may be famous for its snarky shirts and gifts, but it also has quite a collection of books about Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

43) The Dayton Strong T-shirts at Heart Mercantile. All proceeds go to the Dayton Foundation's fund for the victims of the Oregon District shooting.

44) The Tiki Bar with fruity Tiki drinks at Ned Peppers.

Hole In The Wall touts itself as "Dayton Ohio's first Bar Arcade." (photo source: Facebook)

45) Free video games and cheap beer at Hole in the Wall.

46) That incredible pickle soup at Blind Bob's.

The Island Delight burger from Blind Bob’s a half-pound patty, stuffed with sweet pineapple and zippy pepper-jack cheese, with a teriyaki glaze, more cheese and served with a tangy wasabi-mayonnaise. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY ALEXIS LARSEN

47) Any of the stuffed burgers at Blind Bob's

48) Sunday Bloody Mary's and Maria's at Blind Bob's for $3.

49) Tuesday trivia, Wednesday karaoke and Thursday open mic night at Blind Bob's.

50) Hula Hoops at Blind Bob's.

The Tumbleweed Connection has a nicely designed wrought-iron fence and gate for its patio. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

51) The upstairs balcony at Tumbleweed Connection overlooking Fifth Street.

One of Toxic Brew Company's signature beers is ISO Heaven, an American Style IPA. Staff file photo by Jim Witmer

52) Flights of beer at Toxic Brew Company.

The Hearse Burger at Lucky's taproom in Dayton's Oregon District includes ground steak from Keener Farms near Dayton, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, red cabbage slaw and pulled chicken that has been braised in Warped Wing's Flyin' Ale. (Photo by Amelia Robinson) Credit: Amelia Robinson Credit: Amelia Robinson

53) Lucky's Taproom & Eatery late night menu served Friday and Saturday from 11 p.m.-1 a.m.

54) Bacon Jam Eggs Benedict at Lucky's Taproom & Eatery served at weekend brunch.

55) Avocado and Goat Cheese B.L.T. at Lucky's Taproom & Eatery.

56) Sweet Potato Fries at Lucky's Taproom & Eatery.

57) The cobra burger at Lucky's Taproom & Eatery.

58) Country fried chicken steak at Lucky's Taproom & Eatery.

59) Maggie's bacon chocolate cake at Lucky's Taproom & Eatery.

60) Taco Tuesday at Lucky's Taproom & Eatery.

61) Vegetarian and vegan options at Lucky's Taproom & Eatery.

Grilled North Atlantic Swordfish at Roost Modern Italian.

62) The big city bar at Roost Modern Italian.

63) The truffle parmigiana frittes at Roost Modern Italian.

64) Grilled artichokes at Roost Modern Italian.

65) The warm mushroom salad at Roost Modern Italian.

66) Asiago Chicken Milanese at Roost Modern Italian.

67) Mushroom crusted scallops at Roost Modern Italian.

68) The veal chop at Roost Modern Italian.

69) That awesome outdoor patio at the Trolley Stop.

70) A Trolley sidecar or Moscow Mule at the Trolley Stop.

71) Weekend Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar at Trolley Stop.

72) Macho Nachos and vegan Macho Nachos at Trolley Stop.

73) The Hippy Stacker at Trolley Stop

Corner Kitchen's poutine has become quite a favorite in the area. FILE PHOTO

74) Poutine from Corner Kitchen.

75) Mussels and fries from Corner Kitchen.

76) Fish and Chips from Corner Kitchen.

77) The tasting menu from Corner Kitchen.

78) Lemon pudding cake from Corner Kitchen.

79) Corner Kitchen takeaway salads and sandwiches at lunch time.

Press coffee bar in Dayton’s Oregon District has been named “Best Coffee in Ohio” by Food & Wine Magazine. Photo from Press Facebook page

80) A fresh brewed espresso from Press Coffee Bar.

Dublin Pub sells a poutine version of its pub fries, a local favorite. ALLEGRA CZERWINSKI/STAFF Credit: Allegra Czerwinski Credit: Allegra Czerwinski

81) Dublin Pub's cheesy pub fries.

82) Dublin Pub's Sunday carvery and brunch buffet from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

83) A perfect pint of Guinness from Dublin Pub.

84) Dublin Pub's "World Famous Potato Soup."

85) Dublin Pub's Reuben and other fantastic sandwiches.

86) Dublin Pub's Fish and Chips.

87) Dublin Pub's Guinness beef stew.

88) Dublin Pub's wide offering of Irish whiskeys.

The large troll at the entrance to the Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse has become a popular photo opp. The Troll Pub opened on St. Patrick’s Day last year. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

89) Wednesday, Thursday and Friday happy hour from 5-7 p.m. at the Troll Pub.

90) A quick, easy and cheap meal at China Buffet.

Franco’s World Famoso spaghetti. PHOTO BY E.L. HUBBARD, CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

91) Franco's "World Famoso" Spaghetti.

92) Rosemary lamb chops from Franco's.

93) Avvoltini di Manzo "Braciole" from Franco's.

The Van Buren Room, a 1900's-inspired cocktail bar connected to Belle of Dayton distillery at 122 Van Buren St., will open on Friday, Oct. 5. The room is next to the distillery operations and designed to pay homage to the original Belle of Dayton bottle discovered in a pile of broken glass near a Prohibition-era speakeasy that once operated in downtown Dayton. AMELIA ROBINSON / STAFF PHOTO

94) Craft cocktails at the lovely Van Buren Room

95) Green beans with soy sauce vinaigrette and anchovy mayo from Wheat Penny.

Wheat Penny brunch includes fried bologna benedict with smoked tomato hollandaise. CONTRIBUTED

96) Oven cooked pizza from Wheat Penny.

97) Weekend brunch with the best side of potatoes in town at Wheat Penny.

98) Eggplant fries from Wheat Penny.

District Provisions will showcase Glasz Bleu Oven and Jack Lukey’s Oyster Saloon & Caviar Bar on First Friday on March 2, 2018. SUBMITTED

99) Fresh seafood at Glasz Bleu Oven.

100) The 60 taps of beer and cider at Crafted & Cured.

Crafted & Cured opened last year in a Wayne Avenue building that soon will welcome three other businesses. STAFF Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

And now the burning question becomes, what's on your list?

>> OREGON DISTRICT SHOPPING GUIDE

>> OREGON DISTRICT DINING GUIDE: Fine dining | Casual eats

Contact contributing writer Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.