100 reasons everyone should head to the Oregon District

In the aftermath of the mass shooting and the current challenges facing many business owners during the pandemic, it’s more important than ever to head to Dayton’s Oregon District to show love and support for the bars, restaurants and shops through the district.
Here are 100 reasons to spend some time in the Oregon District.
Consider showing your support and starting your own list. The Oregon District's vibrancy and strength going forward depends on all of us showing up.
100 REASONS TO VISIT THE OREGON DISTRICT ASAP
1) Buttered popcorn and a movie at The Neon.
2) A cocktail or a Boston Stoker coffee at the Neon.
3) Slow Hickory smoked brisket from Smokin' Bar-B-Que.
4) Texas Chili from Smokin' Bar-B-Que.
5) The Smokin' Bar-B-Que family pack which feeds 4-6. For $44.88 get two pounds of meat, the choice of any two sides in quart , bread, pickles, onions and sauce. If you need dinner in a hurry, it's an easy one-stop shop.
6) Slow-smoked ribs from Smokin' Bar-B-Que.
7) Banana pudding from Smokin' Bar-B-Que.
8) Sunday night fried chicken dinners at Lily's Bistro.
9) Cafe du Monde style beignets from Lily's Bistro during their weekend brunch on one of their awesome patios with a cup of coffee.
10) The Hangover Cure from Lily's Bistro — it works.
11) Lily's Bistro grilled cheese of the day.
12) $10 pitcher specials during happy hour at Oregon Express.
13) The upstairs patio at Oregon Express.
14) The Reuben pizza at Oregon Express.
15) Long Island iced teas at Oregon Express.
16) Sriracha Pizza at Oregon Express.
17) Taco salads at Oregon Express.
18) The sushi bar at Thai 9.
19) The patio at Thai 9.
20) The mango salad at Thai 9.
21) The soft shell crab at Thai 9.
22) The coconut milk soup at Thai 9.
23) The seafood clay pot at Thai 9.
24) Singapore noodles at Thai 9.
25) Massaman curry at Thai 9.
26) Duck curry at Thai 9.
27) The Dayton roll at Thai 9.
28) The FBI dessert with homemade coconut ice cream at Thai 9.
29) The beautiful bar at Jay's Seafood.
30) Oysters Rockefeller at Jay's Seafood.
31) Greek-style swordfish at Jay's Seafood.
32) The Fisherman's Platter at Jay's Seafood.
33) Key Lime Pie at Jay's Seafood.
34) A glass of wine at Deaf Monty's.
35) Flavorful cocktails like the smoked margarita, cactus Paloma and Caipirinha at Salar Restaurant & Lounge.
36) Peruvian seafood rice at Salar Restaurant & Lounge.
37) Red Quinoa encrusted Chilean sea bass at Salar Restaurant & Lounge.
38) Spanish chorizo at Salar Restaurant & Lounge.
39) Yucca Crab Causa at Salar Restaurant & Lounge.
40) Pepperoni rolls at 416 Diner.
41) The burgers at 416 Diner.
42) Happy hour at Newcom's Tavern.
43) The Dayton Strong T-shirts at Heart Mercantile. All proceeds go to the Dayton Foundation's fund for the victims of the Oregon District shooting.
44) The Tiki Bar with fruity Tiki drinks at Ned Peppers.
45) Free video games and cheap beer at Hole in the Wall.
46) That incredible pickle soup at Blind Bob's.
47) Any of the stuffed burgers at Blind Bob's
48) Sunday Bloody Mary's and Maria's at Blind Bob's for $3.
49) Tuesday trivia, Wednesday karaoke and Thursday open mic night at Blind Bob's.
50) Hula Hoops at Blind Bob's.
51) The upstairs balcony at Tumbleweed Connection overlooking Fifth Street.
52) Flights of beer at Toxic Brew Company.
53) Lucky's Taproom & Eatery late night menu served Friday and Saturday from 11 p.m.-1 a.m.
54) Bacon Jam Eggs Benedict at Lucky's Taproom & Eatery served at weekend brunch.
55) Avocado and Goat Cheese B.L.T. at Lucky's Taproom & Eatery.
56) Sweet Potato Fries at Lucky's Taproom & Eatery.
57) The cobra burger at Lucky's Taproom & Eatery.
58) Country fried chicken steak at Lucky's Taproom & Eatery.
59) Maggie's bacon chocolate cake at Lucky's Taproom & Eatery.
60) Taco Tuesday at Lucky's Taproom & Eatery.
61) Vegetarian and vegan options at Lucky's Taproom & Eatery.
62) The big city bar at Roost Modern Italian.
63) The truffle parmigiana frittes at Roost Modern Italian.
64) Grilled artichokes at Roost Modern Italian.
65) The warm mushroom salad at Roost Modern Italian.
66) Asiago Chicken Milanese at Roost Modern Italian.
67) Mushroom crusted scallops at Roost Modern Italian.
68) The veal chop at Roost Modern Italian.
69) That awesome outdoor patio at the Trolley Stop.
70) A Trolley sidecar or Moscow Mule at the Trolley Stop.
71) Weekend Bloody Mary and Mimosa bar at Trolley Stop.
72) Macho Nachos and vegan Macho Nachos at Trolley Stop.
73) The Hippy Stacker at Trolley Stop
74) Poutine from Corner Kitchen.
75) Mussels and fries from Corner Kitchen.
76) Fish and Chips from Corner Kitchen.
77) The tasting menu from Corner Kitchen.
78) Lemon pudding cake from Corner Kitchen.
79) Corner Kitchen takeaway salads and sandwiches at lunch time.
80) A fresh brewed espresso from Press Coffee Bar.
81) Dublin Pub's cheesy pub fries.
82) Dublin Pub's Sunday carvery and brunch buffet from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
83) A perfect pint of Guinness from Dublin Pub.
84) Dublin Pub's "World Famous Potato Soup."
85) Dublin Pub's Reuben and other fantastic sandwiches.
86) Dublin Pub's Fish and Chips.
87) Dublin Pub's Guinness beef stew.
88) Dublin Pub's wide offering of Irish whiskeys.
89) Wednesday, Thursday and Friday happy hour from 5-7 p.m. at the Troll Pub.
90) A quick, easy and cheap meal at China Buffet.
91) Franco's "World Famoso" Spaghetti.
92) Rosemary lamb chops from Franco's.
93) Avvoltini di Manzo "Braciole" from Franco's.
94) Craft cocktails at the lovely Van Buren Room
95) Green beans with soy sauce vinaigrette and anchovy mayo from Wheat Penny.
96) Oven cooked pizza from Wheat Penny.
97) Weekend brunch with the best side of potatoes in town at Wheat Penny.
98) Eggplant fries from Wheat Penny.
99) Fresh seafood at Glasz Bleu Oven.
100) The 60 taps of beer and cider at Crafted & Cured.
And now the burning question becomes, what's on your list?
