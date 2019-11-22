7 badass planes at the Air Force Museum

Needless to say, it is really hard to see everything on the 17 acres filled with documents, aircraft, engines, uniforms and other artifacts. You’ll find history lessons full of triumph and tragedy with every step. Though it’s possible to take a virtual tour, we recommend taking an actual visit.

Here is a list of 7 can’t miss planes in the fascinating collection:

Admission to the museum is free, but some planes are in the limited-access Presidential and Research & Development Galleries, which visitors have to sign up to access.

✈️B-17 MEMPHIS BELLE

Why it rates: Seventy-five years to the day the B-17 Memphis Belle finished its final mission over Europe, the iconic World War II bomber that starred in two Hollywood films made its public debut at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The Memphis Belle gained fame as the first U.S. heavy bomber to fly 25 perilous missions over Europe and return to the United States in World War II.

The Memphis Belle was unveiled at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Wednesday, May 16. Credit: Michael Burianek Credit: Michael Burianek

✈️NORTH AMERICAN XB-70 VALKYRIE

Why it rates: The North American XB-70 Valkyrie is an odd speed demon. This 534,700-pound plane is considered one of the world’s most exotic, drawing interest from around the globe. It can fly three times the speed of sound. Only two of the XB-70 planes were ever made. The second crashed following a mid-air collision in 1965. The first one was used for research from Sept. 21, 1964, until it was flown to the museum Feb. 4, 1969, where it’s on display today.

The North American XB-70 Valkyrie was rolled into the new fourth building of the National Museum of the United States Air Force on Tuesday, October 27. Credit: Ty Greenless Credit: Ty Greenless

✈️NORTH AMERICAN X-15A-2

Why it rates: The North American X-15A-2 trained our spacemen. Planes in the X-15 flight played a big role in the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo projects. The rocket achieved Mach 6.7 and as Barry said, was the aircraft moonwalker Neil Armstrong cut his teeth on.

NORTH AMERICAN X-15A-2. Planes in the X-15 flight played a big role in the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo projects. Credit: U.S. Air Force Credit: U.S. Air Force

✈️AVRO CANADA VZ-9AV AVROCAR

Why it rates: The Avro Canada VZ-9AV Avrocar is shaped like a flying saucer, which, come on — what’s cooler than that? The craft was developed as a “supersonic, vertical takeoff and landing fighter-bomber,” but there is no chance the Avrocar will blast anyone to another galaxy. It never got more than three feet from the Earth and its top speed was 35 mph. Blame Canada for this one.

The Avro Canada VZ-9AV Avrocar is as close to a flying saucer that any aircraft gets in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force fourth building. The circular flying wing was built with three turbine engines exhaust driving a central circular turborotor. The Avrocar did fly, but became almost uncontrollable when it left the cushioning ground effect air just a few feet high.

✈️BOEING VC-137C “SAM 26000 "

Why it rates: They don’t call it Air Force One for nothing. Built in 1962, the plane known as “SAM 26000” served eight presidents over three decades — Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Clinton. The plane flew Kennedy to Berlin in 1963. Months later, it flew the assassinated president’s body from Dallas to Washington. Johnson was sworn in as president during that tragic flight.

Built in 1962, the plane known as "SAM 26000" and called "Air Force One" served eight presidents. Credit: U.S. Air Force Credit: U.S. Air Force

✈️LOCKHEED SR-71A

Why it rates: This baby got the job done and did it fast. The needle-shaped SR-71A spy plane is as fast as they come. Although it is now retired, the aircraft known as “Blackbird” remained the world’s fastest and highest-flying operational aircraft. The SR-71 set two world records for its class in 1976 — the speed record of 2,193.167 mph and altitude record of 85,068.997 feet.

LOCKHEED SR-71A: Why it is important: The needle-shaped SR-71A spy plane is as fast as they come. Credit: U.S. Air Force Credit: U.S. Air Force

✈️BOEING B-29 SUPERFORTRESS

Why it rates: It dropped the bomb. Called Bockscar, the museum’s B-29, famously dropped the “Fat Man” atomic bomb on Nagasaki, Japan on Aug. 9, 1945. An estimated 50,000 people died, according to the BBC. About 40,000 people died instantly. As many as 135,000 people died as the result of the atomic attack against Hiroshima three days earlier.

Called Bockscar, the museum's B-29, famously dropped the "Fat Man" atomic bomb on Nagasaki, Japan on Aug. 9, 1945. Credit: U.S. Air Force Credit: U.S. Air Force

HOW TO GO

What: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Where: 1100 Spaatz Street, Wright-Patterson AFB

Hours: Open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

More info: Website