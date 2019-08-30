6 must-see sights in driving distance of Dayton

🌎Ohio Caverns

Crystal stalactite at Ohio Caverns. Credit: submitted Credit: submitted

At just under an hour's drive, the caverns in West Liberty stay at a steady 54 degrees all year and feature some of the most unique formations in America. Guests from around the world come to experience the 35-acre park complete with guided tours and mining for gemstones and fossils.

🌎SunWatch Indian Village

SunWatch Indian Village and Archaeological Park in Dayton.

Right here in Dayton did you know there's an Indian village and archaeological park? SunWatch Indian Village, at 2301 W. River Road, features reconstructed structures of how the Fort Ancient Indians lived 800 years ago. There's also an indoor theatre, artifacts and an Interpretive Center for even more exploration.

Explore 10 things to know about SunWatch

🌎Serpent Mound

Spanning 1,348 feet long from head to tail, Serpent Mound near Hillsboro in Adams County is an archaeological marvel. Connie Post/ Staff

Serpent Mound is the largest effigy mound in North America — and one of only two effigy mounds in Ohio. It's worth the 90-minute drive to see this preserved ancient earthwork that stretches 1,330 feet and depicts the form of an undulating serpent with an oval shape at the head. Serpent Mound was first mapped by modern culture as early as 1815. The Ohio Historical Society opened a museum near the mound in 1967 and constructed a walkway around the mound.

🌎Hocking Hills

Upper Falls at Old Man’s Cave in Hocking Hills. Hannah Poturalski/ Staff Credit: Hannah Poturalski/ STAFF Credit: Hannah Poturalski/ STAFF

There are 26 state parks within about 100 miles of Dayton. Hocking Hills State Park is definitely deserving of a long weekend in order to take in all the natural sights it has to offer. You can find everything from caves, waterfalls and cliffs within six main parks. The names themselves are intriguing enough — Devil's Bathtub, Rockbridge, Rock House, Old Man's Cave.

🌎Mad River Gorge

Mad River Gorge & Nature Preserve will be Ohio’s largest natural rock climbing area. CONTRIBUTED

Ohio’s largest natural rock-climbing park, Mad River Gorge and Nature Preserve, will impress local climbers with the the variety of climbing challenges for beginners on up to veteran climbers. The cliffs – about 45-50 feet at their highest point – have been on private land for decades, but in recent years, the park district was able to purchase the land with the help of a Clean Ohio Conservation Grant. The attraction will be available to climbers at no cost.