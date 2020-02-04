The best places to grab a slice of pie in Dayton

Real pie lovers know that pie is best enjoyed on any occasion.
“Any time of the day is a good time for pie,” spoke the wise Fabienne in “Pulp Fiction.”
In honor of Pi Day, today, here are the best places for a slice of pie in Dayton.
200 Shroyer Road, Dayton
Partial To Pie Bakery was named “Best Pie Shop in Ohio” by USA Today just five months after opening in July 2018. The retail bakery, founded by Marie Clark and her father Mike Clark of Kettering, provides dine-in and carry-out services, specializing in pies, quiche and sweet treats.
3013 Linden Ave., Dayton
Mehaffie’s offers 30 different types of pies. For orders, call 937-253-1163, preferably two days in advance. The bakery also has plenty of pies (especially pumpkin, apple, pecan and chocolate) available for walk-in purchases. Most pies are $10. Mehaffie’s also offers several types of New York-style cheesecake, ranging from $2.50-$22.
The Oakwood and Washington Square locations sell pie slices and whole pies, including cream and berry varieties as well as seasonal flavors. DLM is always a great option for last-minute pie needs.
4485 Far Hills Ave., Kettering
MCL offers pie slices including pecan, coconut cream, cherry, peach, pumpkin and lemon. Their daily menus are posted online.
Several locations in Dayton area
The restaurant chain serves many pies daily, including pecan, apple, cherry, coconut cream and strawberry.
28 N. Miami St., West Milton
Pearson serves up to 29 different pie varieties -- everything from fruit pies like cherry, peanut butter pie, butterscotch pie and cream pies.
Several locations in Dayton area
Locations offer double crust apple pie, pecan, pumpkin, French silk and coconut cream.
