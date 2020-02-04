Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

The best places to grab a slice of pie in Dayton

What better way to celebrate "Pi Day" -- March 14 -- than with a delicious slice of pie? PHOTO / Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

caption arrowCaption
What better way to celebrate "Pi Day" -- March 14 -- than with a delicious slice of pie? PHOTO / Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

What to Do
By Hannah PoturalskiSarah Franks
Updated 2 hours ago

Real pie lovers know that pie is best enjoyed on any occasion.

“Any time of the day is a good time for pie,” spoke the wise Fabienne in “Pulp Fiction.”

In honor of Pi Day, today, here are the best places for a slice of pie in Dayton.

caption arrowCaption
Meat and potato quiche from Partial to Pie. CONTRIBUTED

Meat and potato quiche from Partial to Pie. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Meat and potato quiche from Partial to Pie. CONTRIBUTED

ExplorePartial to Pie Bakery

Partial to Pie Bakery

200 Shroyer Road, Dayton

Partial To Pie Bakery was named “Best Pie Shop in Ohio” by USA Today just five months after opening in July 2018. The retail bakery, founded by Marie Clark and her father Mike Clark of Kettering, provides dine-in and carry-out services, specializing in pies, quiche and sweet treats.

caption arrowCaption
Mehaffies Pies, 3013 Linden Ave., Dayton, has a variety of pies available every day including fresh Dutch apple and pecan. CONTRIBUTED

Mehaffies Pies, 3013 Linden Ave., Dayton, has a variety of pies available every day including fresh Dutch apple and pecan. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Mehaffies Pies, 3013 Linden Ave., Dayton, has a variety of pies available every day including fresh Dutch apple and pecan. CONTRIBUTED

Mehaffie’s Pies

3013 Linden Ave., Dayton

Mehaffie’s offers 30 different types of pies. For orders, call 937-253-1163, preferably two days in advance. The bakery also has plenty of pies (especially pumpkin, apple, pecan and chocolate) available for walk-in purchases. Most pies are $10. Mehaffie’s also offers several types of New York-style cheesecake, ranging from $2.50-$22.

ExploreFirst Four: Places to eat, drink, shop and play in Dayton
caption arrowCaption
Apple pie from Dorothy Lane Market.

Apple pie from Dorothy Lane Market.

caption arrowCaption
Apple pie from Dorothy Lane Market.

Dorothy Lane Market

The Oakwood and Washington Square locations sell pie slices and whole pies, including cream and berry varieties as well as seasonal flavors. DLM is always a great option for last-minute pie needs.

caption arrowCaption
The coconut cream pie at MCL Restaurant & Bakery.

Credit: Contributed

The coconut cream pie at MCL Restaurant & Bakery.

Credit: Contributed

caption arrowCaption
The coconut cream pie at MCL Restaurant & Bakery.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

ExploreMCL Restaurant & Bakery

MCL Restaurant & Bakery

4485 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

MCL offers pie slices including pecan, coconut cream, cherry, peach, pumpkin and lemon. Their daily menus are posted online.

caption arrowCaption
The pumpkin pie at Frischs.

Credit: Contributed

The pumpkin pie at Frischs.

Credit: Contributed

caption arrowCaption
The pumpkin pie at Frischs.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Frisch’s

Several locations in Dayton area

The restaurant chain serves many pies daily, including pecan, apple, cherry, coconut cream and strawberry.

caption arrowCaption
The Matthieu family of Vandalia is looking forward to homemade pie at Pearson House Restaurant.

The Matthieu family of Vandalia is looking forward to homemade pie at Pearson House Restaurant.

caption arrowCaption
The Matthieu family of Vandalia is looking forward to homemade pie at Pearson House Restaurant.

Pearson House Restaurant

28 N. Miami St., West Milton

Pearson serves up to 29 different pie varieties -- everything from fruit pies like cherry, peanut butter pie, butterscotch pie and cream pies.

caption arrowCaption
Bob Evans pies, from left clockwise, include double crust apple, pecan and pumpkin. Contributed photo.

Credit: Contributed

Bob Evans pies, from left clockwise, include double crust apple, pecan and pumpkin. Contributed photo.

Credit: Contributed

caption arrowCaption
Bob Evans pies, from left clockwise, include double crust apple, pecan and pumpkin. Contributed photo.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Bob Evans

Several locations in Dayton area

Locations offer double crust apple pie, pecan, pumpkin, French silk and coconut cream.

Did we miss your favorite place for pie? Drop us a line and let us know: life@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
First Four: Places to eat, drink, shop and play in Dayton
2
6 of the best Dayton trails to help you enjoy the great outdoors
3
These are the best places to go sledding in Dayton
4
These are the best Dayton soups to warm up with
5
Big game checklist: 5 of the best sports bars around Dayton

About the Authors

Sarah Franks
© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top