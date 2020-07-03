It’s National Hot Dog Day!: Where to find the best hot dogs in the Miami Valley

In honor of National Hot Dog Day, July 21, we’ve rounded up just a few of the establishments where Daytonians can find the best hot dogs in the Miami Valley.
🌭DIXIE DAIRY DREEM
For that little slice of nostalgia, the small ice cream/hot dog restaurant gives you options, like a regular vs. foot-long dogs and boasts several specialties. We recommend the foot-long Reuben dog topped with sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and onions and mustard. Keep the cards in your wallet, as this place is cash only.
WHERE: 4542 S. Dixie Drive, Moraine
INFO: (937) 293-2479 | Facebook
🌭FIVE GUYS
Everyone goes gaga for the burgers and fries here. But we’re here to tell you that their dogs are actually the best thing on the menu. Sliced in half and char-grilled to perfection, and topped with any and all of the burger toppings, whether plain, with cheese or bacon or both, the Five Guys hot dog is king.
WHERE: Multiple locations around the Miami Valley; find the closest one to you here
INFO: 937-222-2325 | Facebook | Website
🌭CHICAGO GYROS AND DOGS
People rave over the Chicago Dog here, which is pretty much as authentic as you can get this far from the Windy City. But our personal fave is the bacon avocado dog — a bacon-wrapped Vienna-style dog topped with avocado, grilled onions and jalapeño on a poppy seed bun. Get it served up with some Greek dressing and Feta cheese topped fries, and you’re set.
WHERE: 3979 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek
INFO: (937) 705-6072 | Facebook | Website
🌭ZOMBIE DOGZ
Credit: HANDOUT
This food truck is known for thinking outside of the box when it comes to hot dog toppings. Their original specialty dogs rotate with each outing, but you definitely want to be on the lookout for the Killer Guage (hot dog topped with slow-cooked buffalo chicken topped with blue cheese crumbles, celery bits and drizzled in ranch dressing) and the Golden Dog (topped with roasted corn and jalapeno salsa, shredded white and purple cabbage and topped with cumin-lime sour cream, avocado puree, and bacon).
WHERE: Check their Facebook page to see where they’re headed next.
INFO: Website | Facebook page