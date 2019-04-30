It’s Bubble Tea Day! Where can you get it in Dayton?

🥤Blossom Juicy Bar

2801 S. Dixie Drive, Dayton

Dayton’s first bubble tea brick and mortar opened in summer 2019 and has since become a popular destination. The tiny building has a side drive-thru window, and there’s often a line of customers eagerly awaiting to order from Blossom’s extensive menu of bubble tea and juice flavors.

🥤 Wat da Pho

3464 Pentagon Blvd. C, Dayton

The restaurant has eight flavors to choose from: Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple, Passion Fruit, Taro, Matcha Green Tea, Thai Tea and Honeydew.

🥤Ginger & Spice Asian Bistro

1105 Brown St., Dayton

There is a delicious-sounding Brown Sugar Bubble Tea on their menu, which sounds like a dessert itself.

🥤Pho Mi Vietnamese Restaurant

8990 Kingsridge Drive, Dayton

Pho Mi “Boba Tea” flavors include strawberry, mango, Taro, coffee, green tea, black tea, honey dew and papaya.

🥤Pho District

4474 Glengarry Drive, Beavercreek

This Vietnamese restaurant located at The Greene offers bubble tea in a variety of flavors including milk tea, strawberry, mango, pineapple, taro, honeydew, green tea and Thai tea for $4.75.

🥤🚚💨 Billie Gold Bubble Tea

Dayton has a bubble tea truck! Billie Gold Bubble Tea offers a variety of bubble-tea beverages, including a signature drink called the Rose Gold, described in a release as “a sweet and refreshing coconut milk tea” with rose, tapioca balls and cold-brew coffee from Press coffee shop in Dayton.

Did we miss any places in Dayton that serve bubble tea? Drop us a line and let us know: contact@dayton.com.