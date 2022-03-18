Hamburger icon
dayton logo
X

Centerville, Kettering bike trail connector work to start in spring

Construction of a bike trail connector expanding recreation options for Centerville and Kettering residents is expected to start this spring. FILE

caption arrowCaption
Construction of a bike trail connector expanding recreation options for Centerville and Kettering residents is expected to start this spring. FILE

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
3 hours ago

A Tipp City business has been picked to build a bike trail connector linking paths in Centerville and Kettering, a project targeted for completion this year.

L.J. Deweese Co. Inc.’s bid of $413,859 was the lowest among seven proposals for the Hewitt Avenue Bikeway Connector, which Kettering officials said is expected to start this spring and be done by November.

The project is about a 0.5-mile path creating a safe connection across Interstate 675 for cyclists traveling to and from both cities’ bike trail networks, officials from both cities have said.

ExplorePOPULAR: Kettering OKs deal for license plate detection traffic cams despite criticism

“This connection makes Iron Horse Trail more accessible to residents south of I-675 by creating an off-road path that connects Iron Horse Trail to Bigger Road Trail and creates a signed crossing at Bigger Road,” Centerville Assistant City Engineer David Swanson said in an email.

Currently the Iron Horse Bike Trail ends at the north side of I-675, according to Kettering.

The new path will cross Bigger Road just south of the Kettering line and connect to the existing path that goes over the interstate, said Chad Ingle, Kettering’s project engineer.

Much of the project will be paid for through federal transportation funds obtained by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission. Kettering will pay $129,000 and Centerville $119,000, records show.

Whipp, Hewitt and Bigger traffic will be maintained. Lane shifts and closures may be required, but no traffic problems are anticipated, officials have said.

ExplorePOPULAR: U.S. 35 near I-75 in Dayton to see lane closures to the east for months

The cities combine for about 43 miles of bike trails (Kettering 28, Centerville nearly 15) and both have routes leading to the Great Miami Bikeway.

Records show the project will include:

•A 10-foot concrete path with a buffer on the south side of Whipp from the Iron Horse Trail to Hewitt.

•A covered bike station at the Whipp/Hewitt intersection.

•Bikeway signage on Hewitt from Whipp to Bigger.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering racial equity survey: Schools get higher marks, police lower

•A 10-foot concrete path with a buffer on Bigger from Hewitt to North Quinilla Way.

•A lighted, marked crossing with signage and flashing beacons on Bigger to connect to the existing trail.

•ADA-compliant curb ramps as required.

The bid by Deweese came in under the engineering estimate of $475,000, records show. Only one submission — Performance Site Development of Fairborn — surpassed the estimate.

Bike trail bids

•Performance Site Development, $483,778

•Belgray Inc., $469,432

•R.B. Jergens Contractors, $452,836

•Outdoor Enterprises, $450,716

•Brumbaugh Construction, $440,770

•Double Jay Construction, $429,128

•L.J. Deweese Co. Inc., $413,859

Source: City of Kettering

In Other News
1
Republican gubernatorial debate canceled; other debates to go on as...
2
Air Force Museum to celebrate 75th anniversary of U.S. Air Force with...
3
Intel investing $50M in Ohio higher education to build tech workforce...
4
Ohio moves to weekly COVID updates; nearly 400 deaths reported in 7...
5
Delta Air Lines to launch new daily nonstop service from Dayton

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top