Pancakes, parade, pet costume contest all part of Oakwood fest

Longtime Oakwood Leisure Services Director Carol Collins has been named grand marshal for the noon parade.

The procession will close the Shafor Boulevard southbound lane between Dellwood Avenue and East Drive from about 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oakwood Safety Department Capt. Mike Tanner said. Intermittent closings will also occur on Shafor between 8 a.m. and 11:30, he said.

Collins is being honored for “all the years she has served” in horticulture and city beautification capacities, “and those little touches that Carol does, particularly around the holidays,” Edwards said.

Collins became Oakwood’s horticulturalist in 1974 and was appointed to her current job in 1998, according to the city.

Event organizers expect Collins will be joined by about 40-50 parade entries, ranging from floats and bands and other groups or organizations.

The parade is the centerpiece of the day that starts with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. followed by the fun run at 8:30 and the 5K and 10K events at 9. The 10K runners will cross Patterson Road, briefly delaying traffic then, Tanner said.

The afternoon features a dog show and costume contest, kids games and activities, food vendors and an auto show.

Edwards said organizers expect “a decent supply of classic cars as well as a look of the future” with several electric vehicles on hand.

Monday’s golf outing and silent auction “always pulls in the biggest portion of our funding,” Edwards said.

THAT DAY IN MAY

Saturday

• 8-11 a.m.: Pancake breakfast, Oakwood High School cafeteria.

• 8:30: Fun run: 9 a.m.: 5K and 10K. All runs start on Dellwood Avenue, just south of Oakwood High School.

• Noon: Parade, Shafor Boulevard from Orchard Drive to the Oakwood High School stadium.

• 12:30-4 p.m.: Games and bouncy houses, on Schantz Avenue and The Pit, OHS.

• 1-4: Auto show, in the second block of Dellwood.

• 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Silent auction, Dayton Country Club.wing the parade in the OHS stadium.

Monday

•10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Silent auction, Dayton Country Club.

• Noon: Golf scramble with cocktail hour afterward, DCC.

SOURCE: Oakwood Rotary Club.