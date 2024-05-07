Warm with showers, thunderstorms this afternoon; Strong, severe storms likely

Some strong to severe storms are likely today, especially in the late afternoon and early evening. The primary threats will be large hail and damaging winds, but a few tornadoes will be possible.

The rain and storm chances are expected to continue until around midnight, before gradually trailing off.

Clouds will also gradually decrease as temperatures dip to around 61 degrees.

On Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny in the morning, but clouds will increase again in the afternoon ahead of a chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon. Highs will be around 83 degrees.

Rain will be likely again with a chance of storms around nightfall, and is expected to continue through the night. Lows will be around 63 degrees.

Again some storms will possibly be strong to severe, with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds but also a chance for a tornado or two.

Thursday will be blustery and cooler, with partly sunny skies, a lingering chance of showers and thunderstorms and highs around 76 degrees. Wind gusts could reach as high as 34 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of rain and storms before midnight and lows around 50 degrees.