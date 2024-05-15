Rain before dawn, chance of showers, thunderstorms today

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By
54 minutes ago
X

There will be showers and a chance of thunderstorms before dawn today, and a chance of rain and storms during the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m.

High temperatures will be around 73 degrees, and lows will be around 57 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer, with highs around 79 degrees.

On Thursday night, clouds will increase again with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the night. Lows will be around 62 degrees.

Friday will be warm and mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of rain and storms in the morning, with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

Showers and a chance of storms will continue into Friday night, falling to a chance of rain and storms after midnight. Lows will be around 62 degrees.

In Other News
1
Rain, thunderstorms today; Drier conditions return Wednesday evening
2
Warm but cool, breezy today; Mostly clear skies tonight
3
Partly sunny, cool today; Breezy with chance of rain tomorrow
4
Showers, storms move through region
5
Mostly sunny today; area under marginal risk for severe weather

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top