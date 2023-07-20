10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

The annual Dayton Air Show is a big draw this weekend, but there’s also musical theater, a food festival, a blues festival and a powerful drama among noteworthy options.

1. Dayton Air Show

When: Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Dayton International Airport, 3600 Terminal Dr., Dayton

Details: Expect nearly 20 feature attractions including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and many more. There are also interactive, hands-on activities, experiments and demonstrations for children ages 6-16.

Cost: $25-$35, but free for kids 5 and under.

More info: www.daytonairshow.com

2. ‘Children of Eden’

When: Through July 23; 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

Details: Margo Russ directs and choreographs a lovely, poignant and vocally strong production of Stephen Schwartz and John Caird’s biblical account of family, legacy, forgiveness and hope. Standout portrayals include: Nick Abouzeid’s charmingly authoritative Father; Riley Francis’ wonderfully inquisitive Eve (“The Spark of Creation” sparkles with urgency); Nicholas Bradley’s dynamically conflicted Adam (he fuels the dramatic heartbreak within ”A World Without You” and is astutely dazed in discovery after eating the forbidden fruit); Meredith Russ (Yonah) delivering a defiant “Stranger to the Rain” and bringing heartfelt passion to “In Whatever Time We Have” with effectively adamant Eric Pettit (Japheth); and Kathy Meyer (Mama Noah) vibrantly leading the uplifting, gospel-driven “Ain’t It Good” as Abouzeid overlooks with grateful joy. Russ also fashions the Snake’s sleeky “In Pursuit of Excellence” as an unabashed homage to the great Bob Fosse.

Cost: $13-$18

More info: https://www.epiphanydayton.org/summer-musical/

3. Dayton Blues Fest

When: Sunday, July 23 from 1-9 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The lineup for Sunday’s annual Dayton Blues Fest includes Jewel & the Rough Cuts, the Doug Hart Band, the Brad Hatfield Band, Joe Waters and the Back Porch Band and Curtis Sanford presents Young Guns. Stan “The Man” Brooks will emcee the event and DJ Eric “Mr. Magic” Barnes will provide music between acts. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: www.daytonohio.gov

4. Garlic Fest

When: Saturday, July 22 from 12-8 p.m.

Where: Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: This food festival features over a dozen food vendors, a garlic eating contest, craft vendors and more. Mamma DiSalvo’s will hold a meatball eating contest, and vendors will sell garlic-inspired treats including garlic beer, honey garlic ice cream and garlic chimichurri salmon cakes.

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook

5. ‘The Sound of Music’

When: July 21-23; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: Gorgeous soprano Sarah Viola stars as Maria in Dayton Playhouse and Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra’s presentation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical. Songs include “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss” and the title number.

Cost: $15-$40

More info: www.arbogastpac.com

6. Gem City Comic Con

When: July 22-23; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: The Gem City Comic Con is a social and family-friendly event that promotes reading and collecting.

Tickets: $10

More info: www.gemcitycomiccon.com

7. Immortal Rock Fest

When: Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23 at 5:15 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Where: BMI Speedway, 791 E. Main St., Versailles

Details: BMI Speedway hosts the return of the expanded Immortal Rock Festival. The second annual Christian heavy metal event features performances by acts like Disciple, Theocracy, Human Code and Deliverance. Guest speaker Pastor Bob kicks off the festivities at 4:30 Sunday. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: General admission tickets are $50 per day in advance, $80 for two-day tickets

More info: 937-526-9547 or www.bmieventcenter.com

8. ‘Barbie’

When: July 20-27; Thu: 7:15 p.m.; Fri. and Sat.: 11:45 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:45 p.m.; Sun: 12:00 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; Mon-Thu: 2:45 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:40 p.m.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Oscar-nominated director/screenwriter Greta Gurwig (”Little Women”) brings the world of Barbie to the big screen in one of the most intriguing films of the summer. In addition to a signature Barbie cocktail (and a non-alcoholic Barbie drink), The Neon is planning a pair of “theme days.” If you wear pink on Thursday, July 20, medium sized popcorns will be $2. And if you bring your Barbies to The Neon on Friday, July 21, you’ll get $1 off any drink (including adult beverages).

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: neonmovies.com

9. Levitt Pavilion

When: Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22 at 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The Eichelberger Concert Series presents Angie K on Friday and Hannah Wicklund on Saturday. Nashville-based Angie K was recently named to the 2023 class of CMT’s “Next Women of Country” after having three consecutive No. 1 videos on CMT’s weekly 12 Pack Countdown. Wicklund, a South Carolina native, releases a new rock album, “The Prize,” on Oct. 13 before heading out in November for more than a dozen European dates supporting Greta Van Fleet. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

10. ‘Power in the Blood’

When: Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m.

Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave, Dayton

Details: Jennifer Lockwood directs a staged reading of Sarah Bewley’s 1993 winner of the Dayton Playhouse FutureFest. The play concerns faith, family and religion. The evening will also serve as a fundraising event for the 2024 Dayton Playhouse FutureFest.

Cost: $20

More info: daytonplayhouse.com