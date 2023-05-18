10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Cost: $26 advanced registration or $30 at the door.

More info: www.hamvention.org

2. Fluers de Fête

When: Sunday, May 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Details: Guests can enjoy a sampling of more than 400 selections of wine while savoring gourmet bites from local restaurants. There will also be live music and items on which to bid.

Cost: $80 pre-sale tickets and $85 at the door.

More info: www.daytonhistory.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

3. Stronger Together Tour

When: Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m.

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: United Way of Greater Dayton presents Stronger Together Tour featuring Stephanie Mills and Morris Day & the Time. Mills, a Brooklyn native, won the Apollo Theater’s Amateur Hour six straight weeks. The Grammy Award-winning singer has received an American Music Award and several NAACP Image Awards. Day and his group emerged from the same Minneapolis scene as Prince, where the two often worked together. The Time scored numerous hits, including “Jungle Love” and “Girl.” (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $30 lawn, $40 terrace, $60 orchestra and $80 plaza in advance; ticket prices increase $5 day of show

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

Explore Acclaimed cellist joins DPO for Masterworks season finale

4. Dayton View Historic District Home Tour

When: Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Bounded roughly by Harvard, Salem, Superior and Broadway in Northwest Dayton.

Details: Take an architectural tour through the homes of this historic district known for its diversity of styles from the late 1880s to the 1920s. Tours start every 15 minutes. Check in at the Pump House at Harvard Blvd. and Salem Ave. Parking is available at Grace United Church – enter off Salem Avenue at 1001 Harvard Blvd.

Cost: Free

More info: www.dvhd.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

5. Dayton Philharmonic Masterworks Finale

When: Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s Masterworks series finale with the DPO Chorus. The program spotlights Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Second Symphony” and Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Cello Concerto No. 1.” Featured performers include Dayton Opera’s Artists-in-Residence and the Dayton debut of cellist Sterling Elliott, a 2021 Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient and the winner of the Senior Division of the 2019 National Sphinx Competition. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $14-$68

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Credit: IFC FILMS Credit: IFC FILMS

6. ‘Monica’

When: May 19-21; 1:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Friday-Sunday; May 22-24; 3:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Monday-Wednesday

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Trace Lysette, who grew up in Dayton, stars in this family drama co-starring Patricia Clarkson about a woman returning home to care for her ailing mother she hasn’t seen in years.

Cost: $6.50-$10.50

More info: 937-222-7469 or www.neonmovies.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Rattlesnake Venom Trip

When: Friday, May 19 at 9 p.m.

Where: Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Rattlesnake Venom Trip is a newer band on the scene, but it’s filled with well-known Dayton rockers Kevin Schindel (vocals, guitar), Evan Davell (guitar), Matthew Tackett (bass) and Shane Shook. The hard rockers, which released the debut album, “Dead Empire,” in October, share the stage with Unchipped and The Most Falcons. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10

More info: 937-938-6405 or blindbobs.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

8. Dayton Sideshow

When: May 19-20; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Sideshow is an annual two-day festival of art music and performance that celebrate the local arts scene.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com

9. American Czechoslovakian Club’s Spring Dance

When: Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m.

Where: American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton

Details: Fred Ziwich and the ISM Band will perform at the spring dance. Beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks and food will be available.

Cost: $14 for members and $15 for non-members.

More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com

10. Spring Fest in the Burg

When: May 19-21; 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 426 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg

Details: Art, music, food and family-friendly activities are among the highlights of this community festival.

Cost: Free entry

More info: https://www.burgspringfest.com/