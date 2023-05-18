10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

A long-standing amateur radio convention, diverse concerts, a community festival, and a new film about family, connection and identity are among the top events this weekend.
1. Hamvention
When: May 19-21; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday
Where: Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Rd., Xenia
Details: The world’s largest amateur radio gathering, Hamvention boasts over 500 indoor exhibits and over 2,500 outdoor exhibits, showcasing the latest in amateur radio equipment, technology, computer software and hardware. The festival also offers hard-to-find radio and computer accessories and equipment.
Cost: $26 advanced registration or $30 at the door.
More info: www.hamvention.org
2. Fluers de Fête
When: Sunday, May 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
Details: Guests can enjoy a sampling of more than 400 selections of wine while savoring gourmet bites from local restaurants. There will also be live music and items on which to bid.
Cost: $80 pre-sale tickets and $85 at the door.
More info: www.daytonhistory.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
3. Stronger Together Tour
When: Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m.
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: United Way of Greater Dayton presents Stronger Together Tour featuring Stephanie Mills and Morris Day & the Time. Mills, a Brooklyn native, won the Apollo Theater’s Amateur Hour six straight weeks. The Grammy Award-winning singer has received an American Music Award and several NAACP Image Awards. Day and his group emerged from the same Minneapolis scene as Prince, where the two often worked together. The Time scored numerous hits, including “Jungle Love” and “Girl.” (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $30 lawn, $40 terrace, $60 orchestra and $80 plaza in advance; ticket prices increase $5 day of show
More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com
4. Dayton View Historic District Home Tour
When: Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Bounded roughly by Harvard, Salem, Superior and Broadway in Northwest Dayton.
Details: Take an architectural tour through the homes of this historic district known for its diversity of styles from the late 1880s to the 1920s. Tours start every 15 minutes. Check in at the Pump House at Harvard Blvd. and Salem Ave. Parking is available at Grace United Church – enter off Salem Avenue at 1001 Harvard Blvd.
Cost: Free
More info: www.dvhd.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
5. Dayton Philharmonic Masterworks Finale
When: Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s Masterworks series finale with the DPO Chorus. The program spotlights Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Second Symphony” and Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Cello Concerto No. 1.” Featured performers include Dayton Opera’s Artists-in-Residence and the Dayton debut of cellist Sterling Elliott, a 2021 Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient and the winner of the Senior Division of the 2019 National Sphinx Competition. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $14-$68
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Credit: IFC FILMS
Credit: IFC FILMS
6. ‘Monica’
When: May 19-21; 1:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Friday-Sunday; May 22-24; 3:30 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Monday-Wednesday
Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Trace Lysette, who grew up in Dayton, stars in this family drama co-starring Patricia Clarkson about a woman returning home to care for her ailing mother she hasn’t seen in years.
Cost: $6.50-$10.50
More info: 937-222-7469 or www.neonmovies.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
7. Rattlesnake Venom Trip
When: Friday, May 19 at 9 p.m.
Where: Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Details: Rattlesnake Venom Trip is a newer band on the scene, but it’s filled with well-known Dayton rockers Kevin Schindel (vocals, guitar), Evan Davell (guitar), Matthew Tackett (bass) and Shane Shook. The hard rockers, which released the debut album, “Dead Empire,” in October, share the stage with Unchipped and The Most Falcons. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $10
More info: 937-938-6405 or blindbobs.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
8. Dayton Sideshow
When: May 19-20; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Sideshow is an annual two-day festival of art music and performance that celebrate the local arts scene.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-424-3870 or www.yellowcabtavern.com
9. American Czechoslovakian Club’s Spring Dance
When: Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m.
Where: American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton
Details: Fred Ziwich and the ISM Band will perform at the spring dance. Beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks and food will be available.
Cost: $14 for members and $15 for non-members.
More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com
10. Spring Fest in the Burg
When: May 19-21; 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 426 E. Central Ave., Miamisburg
Details: Art, music, food and family-friendly activities are among the highlights of this community festival.
Cost: Free entry
More info: https://www.burgspringfest.com/
