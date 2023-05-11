10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Cost: $26-$153

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

2. Brit Floyd

When: Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: This year marks 50 years since Pink Floyd released “Dark Side of the Moon,” which remains one of the best-selling rock albums in history. Brit Floyd, the popular tribute act from the United Kingdom, is currently on the road presenting 50 Years of “Dark Side of the Moon.” The program features other selections from Pink Floyd’s extensive discography. Brit Floyd previously performed to sold out crowds at Rose Music Center in 2021 and 2022. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $43.50-$59.50

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

3. ‘The Secret Garden’

When: May 12-13; 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: TheatreLab Dayton will present Pulitzer Prize-winner Marsha Norman and Tony nominee Lucy Simon’s 1991 musical adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved Victorian classic. Songs include “Hold On,” “Lily’s Eyes” and “Come to My Garden.”

Cost: $18-$63

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

4. Bach Society with Stivers Chamber Choir

When: Sunday, May 14 at 4 p.m.

Where: Kettering Adventist Church, 3939 Stonebridge Road, Kettering

Details: Bach Society of Dayton presents “Favorites,” a concert with the Bach Society Chorus and the Stivers School for the Arts Chamber Choir. The high school vocal group performed at Carnegie Hall in New York on March 20. Sunday’s program features beloved choral compositions of the 20th and 21st centuries. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $25 adults, $20 active military, $15 students, free children 12 and younger

More info: 937-294-2224 or www.bachsocietyofdayton.org

5. Fashion Meets Food Truck Rally

When: Sunday, May 14 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services, 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton

Details: According to organizer Tae Winston, there will be nearly 30 food trucks and 100 vendors at the rally.

Cost: Free entry

More info: Facebook

6. ‘Meet Me in St. Louis’

When: Through May 21; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays

Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton

Details: Brian Sharp directs this nostalgic, feel-good 1989 musical based on the classic 1944 film of the same name. Alicia Wagner (Esther Smith), Kevin Willardson (John Truitt), Adonis Lemke (Alonso Smith) and Shannon Carlson (Anna Smith) admirably contribute to endearing songs such as “The Boy Next Door,” “You’ll Hear a Bell,” “You Are For Loving” and “The Trolley Song.” In addition to attractive period costumes by Theresa Ankenman and pleasant routines choreographed by Sandra Muskopf-Hyde, musical director Ron Kindell’s orchestra particularly elevates late in Act 2 with beautiful strings in “You Are For Loving,” tenderly sung by Willardson and Wagner.

Cost: $18-$20

More info: 937-424-8477 or www.daytonplayhouse.org

7. Vandalia Sweet Treats Fest

When: Saturday, May 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Vandalia Art Park, 256 E Alkaline Springs Rd, Vandalia,

Details: Sugar lovers rejoice! Expect food trucks selling a dessert option, dessert vendors selling candy and sweets, non-food vendors, live music, crafting opportunities and more.

Cost: Free entry

More info: Facebook

8. Tino

When: Saturday, May 13 at 9 p.m.

Where: Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Tino released two big projects in late 2022, “Midwest Sorrow,” which was recorded in Columbus, and “La Pie Bavarde,” which was done virtually with French producer, DJ Marrrtin. The Dayton-based rapper has his first local show of the year with local R&B singer The Kadence and FlashBreak, a musical tribute to the 1986 film of the same name. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10 at the door

More info: 937-938-6405 or www.blindbobs.com

9. Downtown Housing Tour

When: Saturday, May 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Various sites throughout downtown Dayton

Details: Presented as part of the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s AES Ohio Summer in the City programing, this event serves as an open house tour through several downtown living options.

Cost: Free

More info: Visit https://www.downtowndayton.org/things-to-do/summer-in-the-city/housing-tour/.

10. Pride Rocks!

When: Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Pride Rocks! is a suicide prevention program with the goal of reducing suicide and promoting mental health in the LGBTQ+ Community. Participants can join in painting pride-themed rocks with suicide prevention messaging, eat from a local food truck, learn from and connect with local providers, check out local vendors and listen to LGBTQ+ musicians.

Cost: Free

More info: www.nccjgreaterdayton.org