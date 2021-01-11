Fifth Street Brewpub to host its annual Ice Breaker Fest next week

No, it’s not what you think. There will be no cheesy ice-breaker lines uttered at Fifth Street Brewpub’s second Ice Breaker Fest, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Saturday, Jan. 23.
Instead, attendees of the second-annual event can expect to indulge in four different varieties of their flagship Ice Breaker IPA. There will be three flavor variants of Fifth Street Brewpub’s Ice Breaker beer — white peach, passion fruit and cranberry — along with the traditional favorite.
“Last year, we launched Ice Breaker Fest as a way to celebrate our top-selling beer and bring about some beer fun during colder days,” said Tanya Brock, the general manager of Fifth Street Brewpub. “While this year’s celebration will be altered, we remain excited. In place of a one-day event, this year we will cheer all week long.”
Due to social distancing guidelines, activities like luge and ice carving will not be available this year. However, guests can still enjoy a number of specialty menu items, including Smales Pretzels with Ice Breaker Bier Cheese, Ice Breaker-Soaked Brats topped with Ice Breaker Pickle Relish served with Ice Breaker-Battered Onion Rings and Orange Ice Breaker Popsicles.
For those who would rather enjoy one of the Ice Breaker IPAs at home, the beer will also be available in to-go pints and growlers. Customers can call the brewpub at 937-443-0919 to place a carryout order.
Fifth Street Brewpub will be open for dine-in and carryout on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 9:30 p.m. The kitchen closes at 9 p.m. each day, and Happy Hour, which offers guests a chance to enjoy half-priced Fifth Street Brewpub drafts, is from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
1600 E. Fifth St., Dayton
