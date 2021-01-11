Fifth Street Brewpub to host its annual Ice Breaker Fest next week

Instead, attendees of the second-annual event can expect to indulge in four different varieties of their flagship Ice Breaker IPA. There will be three flavor variants of Fifth Street Brewpub’s Ice Breaker beer — white peach, passion fruit and cranberry — along with the traditional favorite.

“Last year, we launched Ice Breaker Fest as a way to celebrate our top-selling beer and bring about some beer fun during colder days,” said Tanya Brock, the general manager of Fifth Street Brewpub. “While this year’s celebration will be altered, we remain excited. In place of a one-day event, this year we will cheer all week long.”