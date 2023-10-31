Bricks & Minifigs franchise opens in region, wants customers to use imaginations

Southwest Ohio residents have a new place to find Legos as a franchisee of Bricks & Minifigs opened in Fairfield Twp. over the weekend.

Vikram and Priya Reddy had a grand opening celebration on Saturday for their store at 3320 Tylersville Road in the Tylersville Shops plaza right off Bypass Ohio 4.

“We love LEGO,” said Vikram Reedy on why he and his wife bought into the franchise. “We wanted to bring this here to our community in Butler County. It’s something that appeals to all types of ages and ranges of people.”

LEGO, a Danish toy company founded in 1932, is something most Americans have played with as a child, and many of those kids continued to collect and invest in the bricks and minifigures as adults. According to the website The Manual, LEGO sets can be worth more than gold, citing a study by the Research in International Business and Finance journal. The study found when sold on secondary marketplaces, retired LEGO sets grew by at least 11% annually, which was higher than the average returns for gold, large stocks, bonds, and other types of investments.

While they have some valuable sets, the Reddys said their customers will be putting their imaginations to the test as they build Lego creations.

“It’s something that people can build with their hands and use their imaginations,” Vikram said.

Priya added, “There are so many different themes: cities, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Disney. It appeals to everybody. It’s just your imagination that holds you back.”

The Reddys said they bought into the franchise of the Utah-based company in large part because they “really related to the people and the culture of the company, and we thought we definitely bring this to Ohio,” Pryia said.

Though there are LEGO stories in northern Hamilton County, the closest Bricks & Minifigs locations are in Louisville and Lexington in Kentucky. It’s the first Ohio franchise.

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce Dan Bates said at a ribbon-cutting celebration last week that while they are just outside the city of Hamilton limits, “they’re part of the Hamilton business family.”

And also, he said, “Who doesn’t love LEGOs?”

The Reddys chose the location near the border of Hamilton because Priya said, “It really is a kid-centric spot to be in.”

“We were looking for a place where there were a lot of kid activities, and there is in this plaza,” she said.

In this shopping plaza, there is USA Ninja, a year-round obstacle course training program for kids 4 to 17; Encore Performing Arts, a dance studio that features recreation classes and a competition team; and Rising Star Learning Academy, a daycare.

Bricks & Minifigs, 3320 Tylersville Road, is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

